If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get a full-size, fully mechanical gaming keyboard for £45 with this early Black Friday deal

The Cooler Master SK652 is less than half price. Much less
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
The Cooler Master SK652 gaming keyboard against a plain blue background.

Here’s an early Black Friday deal for anyone still prodding at a mushy membrane keyboard: in the UK, you can get the all-mechanical Cooler Master SK652 for just £45. If you go for the black model, that’s a £65 saving off the RRP, and it’s £95 off if you opt for the white version, which is £45 as well.

£45! And it's full-size to boot. There are always nice savings to be had among Black Friday’s gaming keyboard deals, but even then, the only way you’d normally see a mech board this cheap was if it was secondhand. And had keycaps missing. And was haunted, possibly by some kind of dismembered hand ghost.

UK deals:

Cooler Master SK652 (black) - £45 from Box (was £120)

Cooler Master SK652 (white) - £45 from Box (was £140)

I had mixed feelings about the SK652’s predecessor, the Cooler Master SK650, so it was a welcome sight when Cooler Master ditched the flat keycaps in favour of more comfortable concaved ones. The SK652 will still feel a tad different to most gaming keyboards, mind, as it uses low-profile mechanical switches that have a shorter travel distance than most other linear switches. The ubiquitous Cherry MX Red, for instance, has a travel depth of 4mm; the SK652’s switches bottom out at 3.2mm.

Cooler Master's preferred switches also have a shorter actuation distance, meaning you don’t need to push them in as far to register an input. And you may well appreciate that extra speed when playing certain games, even if fully depressing each key more often than not can cause finger fatigue when typing. They’ll also have the standard linear switch benefit of quieter tapping.

You don’t get any dedicated macro keys, and media controls are built into the Function keys, but those are not harsh drawbacks to such a low price. If anything, there are still an impressive range of perks, including macro recording, per-key backlight customisation, a sleek brushed aluminium top plate, and N-key rollover, which prevents the keyboard getting confused when you press a few different keys simultaneously. Ridonkulous value.

We're keeping track of all the best early Black Friday PC gaming deals as we approach the big day on November 25th. Head over to the main hub for highlights across all kinds of PC hardware, or you can check out our more specialised guides, like the best early Black Friday SSD deals, the best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and more.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch