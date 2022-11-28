Best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals 2022

Best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals 2022Get a grip on a cheaper mouse with all the best UK and US deals
With the exception of a few expired Razer offers – sleep now, Razer Basilisk Ultimate for $60 – I’m pleasantly surprised how many of Cyber Monday’s best gaming mouse deals have stuck to their Black Friday prices. Don’t fret, then, if you missed these the first time round.
In the US, the price of arguably the best gaming mouse overall – the Logitech G502 Hero – has actually dropped another $5, making it even cheaper on Cyber Monday than it was for the main event last Friday. This and many more worthy offers, for both the UK and US, are yours to browse below.
We’re also rounding up the best of the best remaining hardware deals – mice, keyboards, components, and more – in our main Cyber Monday PC deals hub.
Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals
UK deals:
Cooler Master MM731 - £20 from Ebuyer (was £55)
A new price low for the MM731, which weighs only a feathery 59g – without the heavily hole-punched design that most lightweight gaming mice go for.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste - £20 from Amazon UK (was £50)
My personal favourite lightweight mouse (that isn’t the Razer Viper V2 Pro). The Pulsefire Haste is solidly built despite its skeletal palm rest, and glides around beautifully on a mousepad.
Logitech G502 Hero SE - £35 from Amazon UK (was £80)
Another big sale event, another good deal on the outstanding all-rounder that is the G502. This time it’s for the white-accented Special Edition.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 - £35 from Amazon UK (was £60)
The Aerox 3’s compact size and low weight make it ideal for smaller hands, though anyone will appreciate its reliable performance and spillage-beating water resistance.
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £41 from Amazon UK (was £60)
All the ergonomic comfort of a Razer Basilisk mouse, with both wireless capability and a lower price. The Basilisk X Hyperspeed is also a good bet if you want a gaming mouse with strictly no RGB lighting.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - £95 from Amazon UK (was £140)
Outwardly, the G Pro X Superlight doesn’t look all that fancy, but it’s got an excellent sensor and weighs only 63g. That's 47g less than the G903 Lightspeed Wireless.
Razer Viper V2 Pro - £129 from Amazon UK (was £150)
The Viper V2 Pro has some of the most satisfyingly clicky button switches I’ve used on a gaming mouse, and they haven’t stopped it weighing a mere 58g.
US deals:
Logitech G203 Lightsync - $18 from Newegg (was $40)
An RPS budget favourite. The G203 is a trusty no-frills wired mouse, and Newegg currently has the lowest price on it
Logitech G502 Hero - $30 from Amazon US (was $80)
Undoubtedly the best gaming mouse in the world at this price. The G502 has it all: comfy design, a consistent and precise sensor, a wealth of customisable buttons, and even adjustable weights.
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - $35 from Amazon US (was $60)
It's not as flashy as the Basilisk V3, but the Basilisk X Hyperspeed has a near-identical contoured shape, with decent mechanical switches and wireless connectivity. That's plenty of mouse for $35.
SteelSeries Rival 5 - $36 from Amazon US (was $60)
The Rival 5 squeezes in a couple of extra thumb buttons without feeling too cramped, so it's well suited to shooters and other games where you might need an extra move or item in a pinch.
Razer Naga X - $40 from Amazon US (was $80)
The MMO-focused Naga X is a more economically friendly cousin to the Razer Naga Trinity. It doesn’t have the latter’s swappable side button plates, but the layout you get is plenty for all your spells and items and tonally incongruous dance emotes.
Razer Basilisk V3 - $50 from Amazon US (was $70)
One of the few gaming mice that can challenge the G502 Hero's balance of comfort, performance, and features. They even look and feel similar, though Logitech's mouse is cheaper at the moment.
Razer Naga Trinity - $57 from Amazon US (was $100)
The Naga Trinity is one of the most flexible MMO/RPG/strategy mice on the market, thanks to its swappable side button plates. And through just being a reliable, responsive mouse in general.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $58 from Amazon US (was $130)
Razer’s DeathAdder series is one of the most enduringly popular in all of PC gaming, and the V2 Pro shows why, with its comfortable shape, fast sensor and big, chunky side buttons. This is a wireless mouse too, with up to 70 hours of battery life when using the USB receiver.
Roccat Kone XP - $75 from Amazon US (was $90)
It's what you might call visually loud, but I've been impressed by the comfort and smoothness of the Kone XP. It's dotted with extra buttons on the thumb side, including a Shift button that gives all the others a secondary input, so it works well in MMOs and RPGs.
Logitech G Pro Wireless - $90 from Best Buy (was $130)
An ambidextrous classic, the G Pro Wireless feels incredibly quick and responsive for a wireless mouse. If you want cable-free connectivity with minimal latency, it doesn’t get much better than this.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $110 from Amazon US (was $160)
This featherweight wireless mouse, a longtime RPS favourite, is back down to the $110 low it reached earlier this year.
Razer Viper V2 Pro - $129 from Amazon US (was $150)
Another superleggera mouse with some of the best switches in the business. Unlike the Viper Ultimate on which it’s based, this isn’t an ambidextrous design, but will serve right-handers well.