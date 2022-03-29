If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Steam's SimFest "Hobby Edition" sale is underway

Discounts on jobs
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

I've got at least two jobs - three if you count parenting, four if you count eating as many salted cameral brownies as I can - but I still love games about jobs. That's what the latest Steam sale is about. The SimFest: Hobby Edition sale features "games that attempt to simulate a hobby or job", whether that's running a zoo, driving a truck, or making magic potions.

Among the most interesting deals are: American Truck Simulator at 75% off (£3.74/€5), Two Point Hospital likewise 75% off (£6.24/€8.74) and Potion Craft for 20% off (£9.11/€10). There are dozens of others, however.

Of those three, Potion Craft is maybe the most interesting just because it's newer. When writing about it six months ago, Alice B said it was better than meditation. It's a game where crunch up ingredients to make potions to serve to adventurers.

I used to do loads of yoga, and I can tell you that an hour grinding up a delicate yellow blossom or a big clumb of green mushrooms gives me a much greater feeling of wellness than doing the dolphin pose. All with the added benefit that my abdomen doesn't burn aftwards. The animation is just so fun. First you tip the heap of ingredients into the mortar, and then you start mashing the pestle into them, and the flowers or mushrooms gradually lose structural integrity as the bottom of the bowl fills up with mush. And little bits fly everywhere, too. It's nice and messy and tactile. I love it.

If you think games about jobs are dull, keep in mind that space physics builder Space Engineers is in here among the likes of Powerwash Simulator. A job for everyone.

Watch on YouTube

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch