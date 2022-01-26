Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is baffling in the best way

"Just tell us about the crystals", demands Jack, Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's prickly protagonist. He has no time for the posh dark elf who applauds him for something. Whatever it is, Jack doesn't care. In fact, I don't think he knows where he is. If he does, he wants nothing to with it.

This interaction is contained in a new trailer that I deem to be perfect. It sells me on this Final Fantasy action RPG, because it seems like I'll get to control someone as impatient as I am. Jack lives for crashing and bashing. The story is an inconvenience for him, the fighting is not.