Here are the Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin system requirements

Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Team Ninja’s gleefully edgy action-RPG spin-off, now has some PC system requirements courtesy of its official Twitter account. They, like what we’ve seen of the game itself, are pretty weird – the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super on the same tier as the much more powerful AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, whaaa – but should be doable for most systems at 1080p.

80GB of storage space is quite a lot, though, so if you’re already keen to punch Chaos and listen to your Limp Bizkit/Frank Sinatra playlist, you may need to make room ahead of the March 18th release date.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin minimum PC specs

OS – Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU – Intel Core i5-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 470 RAM – 8GB

8GB Storage – 80GB

80GB DirectX version – DirectX 9.0c

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin recommended PC specs

OS – Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU – Intel Core i5-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 8700

Intel Core i5-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 8700 GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT RAM – 16GB

16GB Storage – 80GB

80GB DirectX version – DirectX 9.0c

As with Elden Ring’s system requirements, it does seem stingy to ask for a GTX 1060 at minimum level, but since the slower RX 470 is also there you’ll probably be able to make do with slightly lower-level Nvidia cards as well. Indeed, Elden Ring didn’t end up needing that much graphics power for 30fps at 1080p (it still has a stuttering problem on PC, but that can happen even with best graphics cards).

Listing the RX 5700 XT and a somewhat recent Core i7 for 60fps/1080p also seems like an abundance of caution, especially with the markedly slower GTX 1660 Super in the same group of recommended specs. And considering it only runs on DX9? That’s another odd one – Lost Ark knew well enough to upgrade to DX11 for its western release.

Anyway. We’ll find out how accurate these are next week; console owners have already had a taste of Stranger of Paradise though a couple of demos, though there’s been so such luck for the PC.