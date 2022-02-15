Elden Ring system requirements released, minimum specs list the GTX 1060 and 12GB of RAM

The Elden Ring PC system requirements are up on Steam, and let’s just say you won’t be Eldening any rings on a spendthrift system. The minimum specs include erstwhile mid-range hardware like the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 and the Intel Core i5-8400, as well as an unusually high 12GB of RAM. It also seems to suggest sticking with Windows 10, and Windows 11 is only listed among the recommended specs.

Notably, these minimum requirements are identical to a list (spotted by PC Gamer) that briefly appeared on Elden Ring’s Steam page before being swiftly deleted. The vanishing act and surprisingly high specs did make it seem as if they weren’t the finished article , but nope, here we are. Does anyone even have 12GB of RAM? I mean it’s technically possible but you’d need to buy two completely different ah you know what never mind here’s the full list.

Elden Ring minimum PC specs

OS – Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU – Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB RAM – 12GB

12GB Storage – 60GB

60GB DirectX – DirectX 12

Elden Ring recommended PC specs

OS – Windows 10 / 11

Windows 10 / 11 CPU – Intel Core I7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core I7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 RAM – 16GB

16GB Storage – 60GB SSD

60GB SSD DirectX – DirectX 12

In fairness to FromSoftware, those two recommended-level graphics cards are only two steps up from the minimum GPUs in their respective product lines – or just one if you count the 6GB GTX 1060 and 8GB RX 580 as separate cards. In general, it does look as though you’ll be able to get by with older hardware, as long as it isn’t too low-end. There’s apparently a 60fps cap on PC too, so having overpowered internals won’t help as much.

Even so, Elden Ring could be in greater need of the best graphics cards once it adds ray tracing effects; these won’t be in the game when it launches on February 25th, but will come later in a patch.