Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s release date has been delayed again, but only on Epic Games Store

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has found time to add one more delay to the game’s multi-year wait on a release. This one is at least a lot shorter than its previous slides, and will only affect a single storefront: the Epic Games Store.

Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady’s somewhat surprising follow-on from its Batman Arkham games - surprising in that it looks to be more DCestiny than Arkham Asylum, tied together with live service elements such as a battle pass, loot collection, an always-online requirement and a greater focus on co-op open-world play than focused single-player story. All of those ingredients have seen it garner some hesitant expectations, given that they sound very much like the similarly comic-book-themed Gotham Knights and Marvel’s Avengers, neither of which managed to make much of a positive impact.

Still, it’s the next DC universe game from the makers of the Arkham trilogy set five years after the end of Arkham Knight, so there’s good reason to hold out hope. And if you plan on picking up Suicide Squad through the Epic Games Store, you’ll have to hold out that hope for another a month longer than expected.

A Warner Bros Games community manager confirmed via Discord that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now release on the Epic Games Store on March 5th 2024, putting it just over a month out from its original release date of February 2nd. (Thanks, IGN.) That February release date will remain unchanged for those on Steam (and PS5 and Xbox), and those who pre-order the game’s Deluxe Edition will get 72 hours of early access from January 30th. No reason was given for the specific delay on the EGS, with Rocksteady confirming it would refund those who have already pre-ordered the game.

The Epic Games Store delay chalks up yet another push for Kill the Justice League’s release, having been first announced in 2020 for a release in 2022, before subsequently sliding to 2023 and then into next year across multiple delays. Being now only a month and a half or so out from its final release date, you’d think that there’s not much time to slip in another delay - but the mysterious slide on Epic still raises an eyebrow.