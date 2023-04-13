If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been officially delayed until 2024

The tardy boys

Mind-controlled Flash about to get the drop on Deadshot in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Back in February, Rocksteady released several trailers of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League that confirmed that it was a looter-shooter with a battle pass and an always online internet connection. The response was poor and anonymous sources cited in a report in March that the game was to be delayed.

It's now official. Suicide Squad will now release on February 2nd, 2024 rather than in spring 2023.

The news was announced on Twitter:

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality of experience for players," says the statement. "Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in metropolis next year."

While the response to the reveal videso earlier this year were broadly negative, the sources quoted by Bloomberg in March said that the delays were unrelated and would not overhaul the areas related to the backlash.

Who knows what the reality is. I was no fan of Suicide Squad's reveal trailers or behind-the-scenes video, however, which made it look like a floaty shooter with a lot of "content" and progression cruft, like they had set out to make Crackdown crossed with Destiny and the industry had moved on in the several years they were down in the game development mines.

Meanwhile, I tried to re-play Batman: Arkham Asylum two nights ago, which it turns out is a PC game where the settings don't even let you change the resolution.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch