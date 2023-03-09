Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League reportedly delayed until later in 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was recently shown in some detail, in a presentation that made clear it was a floaty live service looter shooter with purchasable cosmetics. Then it was confirmed that the third-person supervillain adventure required an always online internet connection. The response to both these reveals was not great.

Now a report by Bloomberg cites an anonymous source who says Suicide Squad has been delayed until later in the year.

According to a person "with direct knowledge of the matter", who wishes to remain anonymous, Suicide Squad has moved from its May 26th release date until an undetermined date later in the year. The delay will allow Rocksteady to address bugs and improve certain aspects, but will not overhaul the areas of the game that led to the backlash, according to Bloomberg's source.

Suicide Squad was last delayed a year ago, when it slipped from a 2022 release date until spring 2023. That delay was also first reported in a leak to Bloomberg.

Rocksteady have been working on Suicide Squad for some time, and their last released game (not counting a 2016 VR game) was 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight. Arkham Knight launched on PC in such a poor state that it was later removed from sale. Since then, the studio has also been accused of fostering alleged sexual harassment and discrimination, which the studio later claimed to have addressed.

I was pretty tough on Kill The Justice League's recent gameplay reveal, going so far as to refer to it as a video game.