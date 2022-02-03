You might need to wait until next year to pop Superman's eyeballs like a pair of over-ripe laser strawberries, if a rumour is to be believed. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is delayed into 2023, a new report claims, though Warner Bros haven't yet formally announced any such hold-up for the next game from the creators of the Batman: Arkham games.

Citing unnamed and shadowy "people familiar with its development", Bloomberg report that Suicide Squad won't hit its vague release window of 2022. Those mysterious figures don't offer any insight into why but I'd guess the usual reason: making video games is hard, and it takes ages, and making big fancy video games good is even harder, and can take even longer. Throw in a global pandemic which has thrown so many people's lives off, not just in working from home, and yeah, that'll probably gum up development.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, based loosely on the movie franchise created by Jared Leto (it seems he might, with great dignity, have decided to step back from this one and let other characters shine), sees a squad of supervillains tasked with murdering Earth's Mightiest Heroes after they end up mind-controlled. Lots of big jumps, grappling hooks, and assorted airborne action, going by that there ↑ gameplay trailer from December. It supports four-player cooperative multiplayer, or if you're Nigel Nae Pals you can have AI fill in.

Another hint recently suggested the game might not make 2022, when a Warner Bros casually reeled off a list of games due this year on Twitter and didn't mention Suicide Squad. The fella only listed two games, mind, wedged into a tweet which also mentioned CNN+ and HBO Max—so it wasn't a comprehensive listing of everything for the year.

I feel I've devoted too much time and attention to hypotheticals that weren't going to matter for months anyway. Okay, bye.