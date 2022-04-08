Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League release date, trailer, plot, and more

When is the release date for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League? Truthfully I'm generally more of a Marvel fan when it comes to superhero properties, but I will readily concede that DC has the best villains. And if you can distance yourself from whatever you thought of the two recent-ish movies of the same title (which aren't directly connected to this game), Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will give you the opportunity to role-play as four of the baddies best known for their face-offs against Batman and co.

Suicide Squad is not to be confused with Gotham Knights. Sure, they're both DC-verse adventure games due out in the near future, and both star four secondary characters from the comics recently popularised by the DCEU, but there's a very clear difference: this one's about the bad guys.

Read on for everything you need to know about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, from the latest release date info to details on characters, setting, plot, multiplayer, and more.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice doesn't have a firm release date yet, but it's currently anticipated sometime in the first half of 2023, having been pushed back from its originally planned 2022 window.

In addition to Microsoft Windows for PC, Suicide Squad will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. No word yet on whether we can expect a port for last-gen consoles later down the line, I'm afraid.

See below for the latest gameplay trailer from December of last year (although regrettably, the release date info at the end of the video is already out of date):

Who can you play as in Suicide Squad?

Suicide Squad features a playable line-up of four of DC's hottest villains right now. Here's a quick run-down of who they are and where you might recognise them from:

Harley Quinn , the Joker's former henchwoman-slash-girlfriend, features here fresh off her leading appearances in the Suicide Squad movies and the Birds of Prey spin-off, as well as her self-titled animated series.

, the Joker's former henchwoman-slash-girlfriend, features here fresh off her leading appearances in the Suicide Squad movies and the Birds of Prey spin-off, as well as her self-titled animated series. Deadshot , the expert marksman with a tragic past. This game features a different incarnation of Deadshot from the one in the Arkham games, drawing inspiration the first Suicide Squad movie.

, the expert marksman with a tragic past. This game features a different incarnation of Deadshot from the one in the Arkham games, drawing inspiration the first Suicide Squad movie. King Shark , who is exactly what he sounds like, and has featured recently in the movie version of The Suicide Squad (you know… the second one) and as a main character in the Harley Quinn animated series.

, who is exactly what he sounds like, and has featured recently in the movie version of The Suicide Squad (you know… the second one) and as a main character in the Harley Quinn animated series. Captain Boomerang, who does what you think he does and played a supporting role in the second Suicide Squad movie. He feels like a bit of an odd choice to me, to be honest, but I imagine they've come up with a really sweet boomerang mechanic.

What other DC characters will feature in Suicide Squad?

NPC allies in the game will include Amanda Waller, the founder of the Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman. As the title suggests, hostile NPCs will be largely drawn from the Justice League pantheon, including Superman, Green Lantern, and the Flash. It seems that the overall villain, however, will be Brainiac, who's brainwashed the members of the Justice League, necessitating the involvement of the Suicide Squad to save the day in their own curious way.

What do we know about Suicide Squad's setting and plot?

In a minor break from Rocksteady tradition, Suicide Squad will be set in Metropolis rather than Gotham. The action is confirmed to begin in Gotham's Arkham Asylum, however, so it's possible that the game will feature a tour of well-known DC locations; but Metropolis is confirmed to have been the inspiration for the game's open world segments. In terms of timeline, the game will follow on from 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, but after an as-yet unknown period of time has passed.

The set-up of the plot sees Amanda Waller form the titular Suicide Squad, composed of four Arkham Asylum inmates, for a covert mission to Metropolis. Only upon their arrival are the squad given the full details: classic Superman nemesis Brainiac has commenced an invasion of Earth, starting with the city of Metropolis, where he has brainwashed many of the inhabitants, including several members of the Justice League (with Wonder Woman apparently proving immune). The Suicide Squad's official mission is to stop Brainiac by, erm, assassinating the mind-controlled members of the Justice League. Which sounds a bit harsh but hey, desperate times call for desperate baddies.

Is Suicide Squad canon to the Arkham games?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Jusice League is officially considered a continuation of the Batman: Arkham series, thanks in large part to also being developed by Rocksteady Studios. However, it's more of a spin-off than a straight sequel, since it promoted several supporting Arkham characters into its main roles, and shifts the action away from Gotham to other areas within the DC comics 'verse.

There have been a few off-screen developments between games that might seem like continuity errors to the uninitiated, but there's always a reason if you look at the supplementary materials for the game. For example, Deadshot has been reimagined as African-American (presumably to be more in line with his movie portrayal by Will Smith), but there's an official explanation: namely, that this guy killed the old Deadshot and nicked his gear. Gosh. I mean, I suppose they are bad guys; it's what they do. This Deadshot does claim that Arkham-era Deadshot stole the identity from him first, though, so maybe that's slightly better?

Batman is also conspicuous by his absence in any of the game's promotional materials, and he isn't listed among Brainiac's mind-control victims anywhere that I could see. Given that the nominal premise is to, well, kill the Justice League, I wonder if the devs at Rocksteady would rather hold the Dark Knight in reserve in case this spin-off sparks some interest in future Arkham games. Or maybe he's just too busy already being dead in the Gotham Knights continuity… which isn't canon to this series, but it would be a bit confusing of WB to put out two games in a short time span featuring Shrödinger's Batman, wouldn't it?

Will Suicide Squad have multiplayer?

Suicide Squad will feature both a single-player campaign and a co-operative multiplayer mode. In the latter, up to four players will each be able to take control of one of the playable characters. In single-player, meanwhile, you'll be able to switch between all four characters at will, with the other three being AI-controlled when you're not in the driving seat.

Suicide Squad game engine and system requirements

Suicide Squad is built in Unreal Engine 4. Beyond that we don't know much about the system requirements, but given that this is a game launching on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, it's probably going to be quite demanding. Expect to need Windows 10 to run it decently on PC, with at the very least 8GB of RAM and a decently modern CPU and GPU. We're eagerly awaiting more details, so be sure to check back here for more as we know it.

That's everything we know so far about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, and frankly I for one am eager to learn more about this game and how it'll give us all the chance to be our worst selves. We'll keep this page updated whenever we find out more, so be sure to check back in with us here for the latest news!