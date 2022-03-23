Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been officially delayed to Spring 2023

Over on Twitter, Rocksteady Studios confirmed earlier today that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League had been delayed till Spring 2023. You might have spotted this delay when it was previously reported as just a rumour over a month ago by Bloomberg, but it was officially confirmed earlier by Sefton Hill, the Creative Director and co-founder of Rocksteady.

It’s not the first Warner Brothers game to have its date moved, with the upcoming LEGO Star Wars and Hogwarts Legacy both missing their original release windows as well. “I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience,” Hill said over on Twitter. The other Warner Brothers Batman universe game Gotham Knights is still expected later this year though, and is currently being developed WB Games Montréal.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was first announced in 2020, with an original release date for 2022. The premise is, essentially, taking a group of criminals who've been forced together, and telling them to kill DC's strongest superheroes the only way they know how: with terrible jokes and violence. According to Sefton Hill, it’s a continuation of the same world from Rocksteady's Arkham games, but now with co-op and a guy who uses a boomerang for some reason.

It's been almost seven years since the last Rocksteady game (excluding Batman: Arkham VR). While there's tons of possible reasons for a delay, including but not limited to a global pandemic, it is a bit sad. Still, I'd much rather wait if it means making it easier for the dev team. Gives me more time to work on my Jared Leto Joker impression.