Summer Games Done Quick schedules its first Elden Ring runs for July

Charity speedrunning event Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) returns on June 26th, with its first Elden Ring runs on PC on July 3rd. Tunic and Halo Infinite’s campaign are also marking their first appearances. Runners haven’t gathered in person since Awesome Games Done Quick 2020, but are once again back in riverside Bloomington, Minnesota for SGDQ 2022. Runs are in aid of Doctors Without Borders this time around – Games Done Quick’s events have raised more than $2.8 million (£2 million) for that charity to date.

If you’re interested in the Elden Ring runs then tune in on the final day of SGDQ, July 2nd/3rd, at 7.25pm PST/3.25am BST/4.25am BST to see runner 'catalystz' take on all remembrances. That one should take around two hours. The second Elden Ring run follows on immediately from the first, as the last bonus game of this year’s event, and will see 'HYP3RSOMNIAC' try to complete an Any% run in just 33 minutes. All the best for that one.

Of the 127 runs taking place 62 are on PC, so there’s a lot to choose from. It’s a varied bunch too, ranging from Mass Effect and the technically-troubled Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Definitive Edition to Phasmophobia and Gamma’s Story from Sonic Adventure DX: Director’s Cut. There’s even a Control boss rush scheduled for about an hour and half on July 1st.

The standout for me this year is King’s Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder! at 4.30am PST/12.30pm BST/1.30pm CEST on June 30th. I’m a sucker for anything that beasts Sierra adventures because they caused so many deaths for me as a kid, so I’m fascinated by the videos produced by OneShortEye. I’m also down for the PowerSlave: Exhumed Any% run at 5.25am PST/1.25pm BST/2.25pm CEST on June 29th, although I must admit I played that on my Saturn rather than PC a quarter of a bloody century ago.

The full list of speedruns at this year’s Summer Games Done Quick and more details about the event are on the official site. SGDQ runs from June 26th to July 3rd on Games Done Quick’s Twitch channel.