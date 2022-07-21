Supporter podcast - The Nate Files episode 12: if you go down to the woods today, you're in for ANTS

Once again I went into the basement of the treehouse - into the very roots, this time - to retrieve one of the reels of tape on which episodes of the bonus podcast Nate Files are recorded. I walked until the ground became unpaved and earthy, and the darkness became velvety. I heard the chittering of many pincers and carapaces colliding, and felt untold small bodies moving around me. Only for you, the supporters, would I make such a journey. I won't detail how I made it back alive, but I did, and it is with gratitude that I present this episode of The Nate Files to you. It's about ants!