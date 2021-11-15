If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Survival horror Maid Of Sker's follow-up is a co-op shooter, for some reason

Made of scare
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
The Quiet Ones in Sker Ritual about to be shot in the face by you, with a shotgun.

Last year, Wales Interactive released Maid Of Sker, a first-person survival horror set in a creepy hotel. It's your typical kinda horror experience - a singleplayer romp making you solve puzzles and linger in horrible places while trying to avoid spooks. You might expect that a second Sker-y game would follow a similar formula. Nope. This weekend, the developers announced Sker Ritual, a co-op shooter in which you'll need to survive an onslaught of ghouls.

Wales Interactive call it a "spiritual successor", where up to four players can team up to survive against what looks like hordes of Quiet Ones (zombie-like folks introduced in Maid Of Sker).

Sker Ritual is set to release in spring 2022 on Steam, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. That's about all the info Wales Interactive have provided at the moment, but I have so many more questions.

Did they plan on going in this direction all along? Was the switch to co-op horror inspired by the likes of Phasmophobia? Did they realise that Maid Of Sker was a bit average and wham guns in to liven things up? I must know.

In her Maid Of Sker review, Alice Bell enjoyed the atmosphere and scenery, but thought it was a little lacklustre overall. She felt like it had borrowed the wrong parts of other horrors.

"This isn't a game made for jump scare compilations on YouTube, nor is it suffused with a creeping, lingering dread," she wrote. "Instead, it lands somewhere in between the weird keys and puzzles of Resident Evil, and the quiet, existential dread of something more like Soma, resulting in a lot of waiting around."

I would imagine there'd be less waiting around in a shooter, so perhaps the new style will suit old Sker. I really enjoy co-op horror stuff, so I'm quite looking forward to seeing what they have in store.

