Survival MMO Dune: Awakening's latest trailer is much spicier than its reveal tease

Ahh, I’ve got my eye on you Dune: Awakening. An open-world survival MMO set in perhaps one of the most suitable sci-fi universes for such a thing, Funcom’s upcoming game based on the works of Frank Herbert and the recent movie showed its first in-game footage at tonight’s Game Awards. Pop on your stillsuit and jump in your ornithopter to watch the pre-alpha teaser trailer below, you cheeky Kwisatz Haderach wannabe.

Watch on YouTube Dune Awakening drops you off to survive in the harsh climes of Arrakis, a.k.a. Dune.

You’re not actually Paul ‘Muad’Dib’ Atriedes in Dune: Awakening. Loads of preternaturally talented wunderkinds hopping about the desert is bound to attract the attention of the dastardly Harkonnens, right? Instead, you’re someone known as the Sleeper, who wakes up alone on the sandy planet of Arrakis and has to make their way in the universe. Even if you’re not embodying the shortening of the way himself, you’ll still get to meet characters from the books.

Tonight’s trailer showed some ornithopters battling tanks over the desert, and sandworms bursting forth from below in proper Dune style. As a Sleeper, you’ll be kicking around Arrakis trying to survive among the canyons and Fremen villages side-by-side with other players. A big part of this will be keeping yourself hydrated, and you’ll even need to mind how you walk if you don’t want to attract massive angry sandworms on your travels. The main thing you’ll need to go after is the elusive spice, which you can either sell or use to boost your abilities at the risk of becoming addicted. You can read a little more about Dune: Awakening here.

Dune: Awakening doesn’t have a release date attached, but I hope it’s not actually 20,000 years in the future. It’ll be emerging out of the sand onto Steam like Shai Hulud whenever it does arrive.

