If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sword Of The Sea is a gorgeous new desert-surfing adventure from the devs behind Abzu and Journey

Look familiar?

A warrior surfs down dunes on a hoverboard in the key artwork for Sword Of The Sea
Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Rachel Watts avatar
News by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Published on

If you loved Journey's shimmering deserts and fluid sand-surfing, then let me draw your attention to the newly announced Sword Of The Sea. Revealed during Sony's PlayStation Showcase, Sword Of The Sea comes from Giant Squid Studio, the folks behind 2016's Abzû and 2020's The Pathless, and sees you play as The Wraith, a lone explorer on a quest to restore submerged cities that have been buried beneath a sea of golden dunes. You're able to slickly travel across the sandy terrain thanks to a rad-as-heck hoversword, a traversal tool that's described on the PlayStation blog as a "snowboard, skateboard, and hoverboard all in one." You can witness some major sand-shredding and see what else Sword Of The Sea has in store by watching the lavish announcement trailer below.

Watch on YouTube

The trailer is a sight to behold. The sand-surfing looks incredibly fluid and the possibility of pulling off an epic flip while launching your hoverboard off some gorgeous ancient architecture holds massive appeal. Together with that giant monster tease at the end of the trailer, expect some run-ins with giant leviathans.

Giant Squid's creative director is Matt Nava, who was also the art director on Journey, so that explains all the beautifully rendered sand. The Journey comparisons aside, Sword Of The Sea is also very in line with Giant Squid's work. The studio has always found interesting ways to create the feeling of freedom through movement - such as the graceful underwater diver in Abzû and the wickedly fast archer in The Pathless - so The Wraith looks like they'll complete the studio's trilogy of super smooth stars.

Sword of The Sea will release on PC and PlayStation 5. It doesn't have a confirmed release date yet (or even a Steam page) so until then you'll find me in my attic searching for my old skateboard.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Rachel Watts avatar

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel is RPS' reviews ranger. She has seven years of games journalism under her hat and has always been a passionate advocate for indie games so feel safe knowing that RPS’s reviews section will be packed with both indies as well as AAA games.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch