System Shock remake's release date has been delayed to May 30th

Developer Nightdive Studios were hoping to release their System Shock remake by the end of March, but they’ve had to push the PC release to later this year, now locking in a May 30th release date. The immersive sim will release on consoles at a later date, but PC players can experience the classic this summer, complete with a facelift and a space station full of other changes.

The System Shock remake has been through a bumpy development cycle. It was originally announced back in 2015, after Nightdive successfully remastered the game for its Enhanced Edition. In 2017, Nightdive switched engines to Unreal, but just a year later, the studio “refocused” the remake’s development - talks with potential publishers had fallen through and the project had to be rescoped.

Despite that turbulence, System Shock looks like an equally faithful and beautiful resurrection of the 1994 sci-fi adventure. Earlier this year, we were treated to a fresh look at the bloody cool dismemberment system which allows you to target specific mutant limbs, watching them shatter like the necromorphs in Dead Space. Other updates include an overhauled interface, a revamped hacking system, and remastered sound effects and music. Our trek through the Citadel Station will also have all-new areas, populated with never before seen mutants that are itching to take a bite out of you.

The remake looks and sounds great, but how does it play? Ed previewed the game last year, and he said it “had the magnetic pull of the best immersive sims. No matter how frustrated I was at some of its more obvious antiquities, I was totally sold on System Shock’s world.”

Fans won’t need to wait too long to find out, as the remake is only a couple of months away. System Shock is now available to pre-order on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for £35/$40/€40, and a free demo is available on all storefronts right now. Early buyers will also be treated to a free copy of System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition.