TABS and Back 4 Blood are headed to Game Pass this month

Back 4 Blood may be the successor to Left 4 Dead we've long waited for, and as a launch day arrival, logic dictates that I should be excited about its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass. But among October's haul of new additions, it's today's arrival of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator that interests me more.

TABS lets you construct armies of vikings, cavemen, animals and fantasy creatures, and then watch them have a big, dumb, physicsy rumble. You can try to steer your side to victory, or take control of a particular unit and join the fray, but it's just as fun to sit back and watch the chaos as a pure spectator. It left early access back in April after a couple of years, and it's the kind of game I'd happy recommend to almost anyone. It's available on Game Pass as of today. Go, play it, you'll have a laugh.

There are other interesting games arriving in the first half of October. Here's the full list, as outlined on the Xbox site:

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 12

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC) – October 12

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 14

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15

The post also calls out some other recent additions you missed, including mystery visual novel AI: The Somnium Files from the director of the Zero Escape series, and Unsighted, an interesting action game with Hyper Light Drifter-style dashing and slicing set in a rapidly dying world.

As always, there are some excellent games leaving the service in October, too, including Scourgebringer and Katana Zero. Here's the full list departing on October 15th: