Back 4 Blood won't get new content as its developers focus on making next game

Co-op zombie smasher Back 4 Blood won't be getting any new content. Developers Turtle Rock say that River Of Blood, the expansion which launched in December 2022, was it's last as they're now working on a new game.

"This phase of our war against the Ridden now comes to a close," says the announcement.

"Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games. We don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game – yes, another game! Given this, it’s time for us to put our heads down, get back in the lab, and get to work on the next big thing.

While updates are coming to an end, Back 4 Blood's servers will remain online and the game "will continue to operate," says the post.

River Of Blood was the last of a trio expansions that Back 4 Blood received since it launched in October 2021. The first was Tunnels Of Terror in April 2022, which was followed by Children Of The Worm in August.

Alice B had a lot of fun with Back 4 Blood at release, appreciating its bantering characters and squishy enemies and cheesy action vibes. (I personally had a lot less fun with it, because it seemed to replace the immaculate pacing and tension of its spiritual predecessors with empty spectacle and bulletsponge boss fights, but hey, these things are subjective so it's not Alice's fault she was wrong.)

Turtle Rock have undergone their own change in the past year and a bit, what with being bought by Tencent in December 2021.