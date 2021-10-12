Want to know the best weapons in Back 4 Blood? Once you’ve figured out the best characters for your playstyle, you’ll need to think about the best weapons for your build. There are over 30 weapons to choose from in Back 4 Blood, so you’re spoilt for choice in your fight against the Ridden.

The weapon that you choose will mostly come down to your playstyle. If you want to run and gun, an SMG will be best, whilst a sniper rifle will suit those who want to pick off their targets from a distance. This guide will show you the best weapons in Back 4 Blood in every category.

The best weapons in Back 4 blood:

Best LMG in Back 4 Blood: RPK

The best LMG in Back 4 Blood is the RPK. Whilst the M249 has a much higher rate of fire, the RPK is far more accurate and deals a lot more damage. This makes it a much better LMG, even if it does fire a bit slower than the alternative.

If you’re looking for the best setup for your RPK, try to get these attachments:

Barrel: Compensator

Magazine: Extended Fast Mag

Stock: Light Tactical Stock

Optic: Holo-Sight

The compensator barrel gives you extra recoil control so that the RPK is even more accurate. With the extended fast mag, you can increase your magazine size by 50% and increase your reload speed by almost a third, which helps you get back in the fight against the dead. Since the RPK is a heavy LMG, you’ll need the light tactical stock if you want to quickly switch to your secondary weapon, as it increases your swap speed by 75%. Finally, attach the Holo-Sight for a slight boost to movement speed.

Best Assault Rifle in Back 4 Blood: M16

If you’re looking for the best assault rifle, look no further than the M16. This burst rifle is reasonably strong, but what it lacks in power compared to other ARs it makes up for in accuracy. The burst has very little recoil, making it easy to control. Whether you are picking off a target from a distance, or just spraying into an approaching horde, the M16 is a great pick that deserves a spot in every arsenal.

The best attachments for the M16 are:

Barrel: Long Barrel

Magazine: Extended +P Mag

Stock: Light Competition Stock

Optic: Reflex Sight

Usually, the M16 has a slightly lower range than some other assault rifles in Back 4 Blood, so use the long barrel to remedy that. Likewise, the extended +p mag slightly increases your bullet damage to bring the M16 more in line with other rifles. The light competition stock helps you snap to those zombie heads quicker by increasing your ADS speed, so you can pop off more heads than before. The reflex sight gives a 10% boost to movement speed when aiming, whilst also acting as a clean red dot sight to help you aim.

Best Sniper Rifle in Back 4 Blood: Phoenix 350L

The Phoenix 350L is the ideal sniper, offering high damage at a long range whilst only taking a short time to get a new bullet in the chamber. Whilst the Barett M95 is slightly stronger, the Phoenix is easier to control and can fire much quicker.

Here are the best attachments for the Phoenix 350L:

Barrel: Compensator

Magazine: Fast +P Mag

Stock: Light Competition Stock

Optic: High Zoom Scope

The fast +p mag transforms the Phoenix from great to brilliant, as it increases the reload speed by 31%. This impacts both the reload and the rechambering each time you shoot, making the Phoenix much faster. Combining this with the compensator and competition stock helps you manage the recoil between each shot and increases ADS speed respectively, so you can quickly snap between targets and cover your team from a distance. The high zoom scope is a necessity if you want to use the Phoenix at long range, as it provides up to 4x magnification.

Sniper rifles like the Phoenix are best-suited to certain characters that benefit from precision kills, like Jim and Walker. To play as Jim you'll need to know how to unlock all cleaners in Back 4 Blood, as he will be locked at the start.

Best Shotgun in Back 4 Blood: AA12

The AA12 outclasses any other shotgun in Back 4 Blood thanks to its devastating damage, high rate of fire, and minimal recoil. It is incredibly accurate, and basically becomes a shotgun/assault rifle hybrid with the right attachments.

The best attachments for the AA12 are:

Barrel: Compensator

Magazine: Extended Fast Mag

Stock: Light Competition Stock

Optic: Reflex Sight

Like with the RPK earlier in this list, the AA12 uses the compensator and extended fast mag to help manage recoil, whilst increasing magazine size and reload speed. The light competition stock and reflex sight both increase your movement speed, helping you stay mobile whilst tearing the hordes apart. Pair the AA12 with some of the best cards in Back 4 Blood to increase the damage even further.

Best SMG in Back 4 Blood: Vector

The best SMG in Back 4 Blood is the Vector. This definitely isn’t what I expected when I started playing, but after testing them all out, the Vector was the clear winner. It deals a little less damage than the UMP45, which I expected to top the list, but beats the UMP45 in two key areas: recoil control and rate of fire. The Vector is much easier to control whilst also ripping through zombies at a much faster pace.

The best attachments for the Vector are:

Barrel: Compensator

Magazine: Extended +P Mag

Stock: Light Competition Stock

Optic: Reflex Sight

These attachments are very similar to those used on the M16 earlier on this list, with the only difference being the compensator barrel, which the Vector needs to make the recoil a little more manageable. The extended +p mag gives the Vector a needed damage boost, whilst also increasing the magazine size without compromising on the rate of fire. The reflex sight helps you aim more accurately, ensuring that you can kill zombies with speed and ease.

Best Sidearm in Back 4 Blood: Desert Eagle

The best sidearm in Back 4 Blood is the Desert Eagle, and I didn’t expect anything different. The Desert Eagle is powerful and precise, making it the perfect weapon to have stowed away in your holster.

The best attachments for the Desert Eagle are:

Barrel: Suppressor

Magazine: Extended Fast Mag

Stock: Light Competition Stock

Optic: Reflex Sight

Using the suppressor on the Desert Eagle felt like a strange choice at first, but it really does work. The suppressor doesn’t reduce your damage - in fact, it increases your damage by 25% against unaware enemies. It also reduces the distance from which enemies can hear your gunshots by 50%, which helps you quickly move through levels without attracting too much attention.

The extended fast mag increases your magazine size and improves the reload speed, which means you can spend more time shooting and less time looking at pretty reload animations. The light competition stock and reflex sight both increase your movement speed, making you a true stealth ninja.

Best Melee Weapon in Back 4 Blood: Machete

Out of the 4 melee weapons available, the Machete is the best. Whilst the fire axe and hatchet are both stronger, they only let you perform overhead swings, making them useless against hordes. The machete swings to the side, making it quicker and better for dealing with groups of enemies. Whilst the bat also sweeps through enemies, the machete uses less stamina, so you can deal more damage before needing to fall back and recharge.

