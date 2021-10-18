Want a list of songs that play on the Back 4 Blood jukebox? A few missions into Act 1, you’ll come across the Bar Room Blitz mission. Sure, there are some story points about distracting zombies and saving people, but this mission is a smash-hit for one reason. There’s a jukebox that plays some very cool tunes in the background whilst you shoot, slash, and slaughter zombies from every angle. If you really like that one scene in Shaun Of The Dead, then this will be your fever dream.

This guide will show you all of the songs that you can hear on the Back 4 Blood jukebox, so that you can repeatedly replay Bar Room Blitz whilst waiting for someone to inevitably get Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to play the mission on Youtube.

Back 4 Blood Jukebox Song List

If you’ve only played the Bar Room Blitz mission in Back 4 Blood once, you might think there are a couple of songs that can play on the jukebox. However, Turtle Rock Studios have actually assembled a killer soundtrack, featuring 16 different songs that are perfect for a bit of zombie slaying.

Here’s a list of every song that plays on the Back 4 Blood jukebox:

Ace Of Spades - Motorhead

All Hell Breaks Loose - Misfits

Black Betty - Spiderbait

Cross Road Blues - Robert Johnson

Don’t Stop Me Now - Queen

Electric Worry - Clutch

Empty Streets - A Pretty Mess

Evil (Is Going On) - Howlin’ Wolf

I’m Leaving You Baby (Won’t Be Back No More) - Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson

In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company - The Dead South

Miserlou - Dick Dales

My Home Is In The Delta - Muddy Waters

Rusty Cage - Johnny Cash

Sun Sinking Low - Mr. Airplane Man

Tick Tick Boom - The Hives

The Devil Inside - Daniel Murphy, Anthony Sanudo, Eric Serna

I’m not so proud to say I’d only heard about 4 of those songs previously, so I think I’ll have to expand my music horizons a little bit. If you don’t want to replay the Back 4 Blood campaign, you can also find the jukebox opposite the Supply Lines table in the Fort Hope hub area.

If you are streaming Back 4 Blood, remember to be careful when using the jukebox. Alissa Barry, the communications manager at Turtle Rock Studios, took to Twitter at launch to warn streamers that they do not have streaming rights for any licensed music in the game. This means you could be hit with a copyright strike if any of the songs listed above play on your stream. Barry did go on to share that the team are working on a setting to switch off licensed music, but you’ll need to manually turn down the in-game SFX volume for now.

