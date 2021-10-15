Want to know the best build for Hoffman in Back 4 Blood? Hoffman is one of the best characters in Back 4 Blood, as he has a chance to find ammo when he kills Ridden, whilst also increasing the team’s max ammo capacity by 10%. As a bonus, he also carries an extra grenade so that you can make more zombies go boom.

This guide will show you everything you need to know to make the best Hoffman build in Back 4 Blood. However, don't expect to play as Hoffman straight away. You'll need to actually unlock all of the cleaners in Back 4 Blood first.

Best Hoffman build in Back 4 Blood

Hoffman can store extra ammo and grenades, so our Hoffman build is all about putting that firepower to good use. If you like your zombies to be ripped apart and scattered by explosives, then Hoffman is your guy.

Use the following cards in your Hoffman build:

Two Is One And One Is None

Offensive Scavenger

Admin Reload

Cocky

Guns Out

Silver Bullets

Large Caliber Rounds

Combat Training

Ammo Mule

Double Grenade Pouch

Grenade Pouch

Bomb Squad

Improvised Explosives

Demolitions Expert

Grenade Training

Two Is One And One Is None allows Hoffman to carry two primary weapons, making it an essential card that needs to go at the top of your Hoffman build deck. In these slots, we recommend using an assault rifle and shotgun. To find the perfect guns in each category, check out our best weapons guide. This card does lower your weapon swap speed, which we need to fix since you’ll swap weapons to reload with the Admin Reload card. Fortunately, we can use both Cocky and Guns Out to drastically improve your swap speed, so you can forget about any negatives in this area.

However, before you start worrying about swap speed, take Offensive Scavenger as your second active card. This allows you to find more offensive accessories, so you can throw grenades at your leisure - that sure does sound relaxing.

The problem with having two big guns is that one is probably bigger and better. Silver Bullets, Large Caliber Rounds, and Combat Training increase your bullet damage for everything, so that you can flip between both weapons and still slay zombies with maximum efficiency. Of course, you’ll want plenty of ammo to burn through, so take the Ammo Mule card to increase your ammo capacity by 75%. This does disable support accessories, so you’ll need to rely on an ally to heal you from this point.

Ammo Mule increases your bullet ammo capacity, but we want more grenades too. Grenade Pouch and the appropriately-named Double Grenade Pouch will help you out here, increasing your offensive accessories capacity by 3. With all those extra grenades in tow, it’s time to make your explosions bigger and better. The final four cards in this deck combine to increase your grenade damage by 250%, so you can chuck one into a horde and walk away without needing to worry. The mega explosion will take care of those pesky Ridden.

Our Hoffman guide caters towards chaos, but you can change some cards to tweak it to suit your playstyle. Check out the best cards in Back 4 Blood if you want to replace a few from this list. You could change it to focus more on melee, like Holly and Evangelo, or even shift Hoffman into a support role, like Doc.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Hoffman build in Back 4 Blood. If all those explosions aren’t helping you survive Nightmare mode, check out our Back 4 Blood tips and tricks. Even with all of those grenades, you should still take a look at our Special Ridden guide to learn the behaviours and weaknesses of Back 4 Blood’s more brutal enemies. If you need help unlocking some of these cards, check out our Supply Lines guide to learn how to get more supply points.