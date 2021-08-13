Back 4 Blood’s open beta has brought four special infected to the party, which the game refers to as Special Ridden. Each of these zombies have unique abilities that you will need to look out for to survive, especially on Veteran and Nightmare difficulty. If you’re not sure what the Special Ridden do or how to deal with them you’ve come to the right place. This is our guide to the Special Ridden in Back 4 Blood.

Back 4 Blood Special Ridden: all zombie types

As you'll know if you've caught even the barest glimpse of Back 4 Blood, this is a game that is absolutely filled to the brim with zombies. Or Ridden, as they're known in-game. Most of these infected enemies are your straightforward lumbering zombie, and their only real strength is in their sheer numbers. But the other variants, known as Special Ridden, are far more dangerous. Let's go over them one by one and how to deal with each one effectively.

Snitches

Snitches have a comically descriptive name. These mutated monsters unleash a piercing shriek a few seconds after they spot you, which alerts the horde to your presence. You need to kill Snitches as soon as possible to avoid getting overrun by the horde. They have a weak spot on their neck so with some precise shots you can be rid of them before they cause a problem. Just keep your ears open for their telltale screech.

Exploders/Retches

The twin Exploder and Retch are big but surprisingly fragile. However, they’re almost more dangerous when you kill them. There are two versions of this enemy. The Exploder, as the name implies, explodes on death, dealing massive damage and knocking players back. If one gets in close, run away before you start shooting. The other version, the Retch, spits a deadly acid. Much like Left 4 Dead’s spitters, they also explode and leave behind a pool of acid when they die. Be careful when you see these guys in choke points. They can kill your whole team very, very easily.

Bruisers

Also known as Tallboys, the Bruiser is a big damage threat up close. These monsters have one enormous, club-like arm that they will pound the crap out of you with. Letting a Bruiser get close is often a death sentence on higher-difficulty settings. Their weakspot can be tough to hit too. It’s on their right shoulder, where their giant club arm connects to their torso. Bruisers are smart enough to protect their weak point though, and will keep it turned away from their target. Get behind them while their attention is elsewhere to save your teammates before it’s too late.

Stingers

Stingers seem unthreatening at a glance. They bounce around on the walls rather than attacking directly, have fairly low health, and have an easy-to-hit weakspot on their stomach. However, they are extremely dangerous if left unattended. They spit a sticky goop that locks players in place. If you aren’t playing Evangelo or using a Breakout card, you will need a teammate to rescue you. Getting stuck like this with no teammate nearby will almost always leave you incapacitated. Don’t ignore them just because they’re up on a wall and not right next to you. Stingers are killers.

The Ogre

The Ogre is a boss of sorts in Back 4 Blood. This monster is absolutely massive and can soak up tons of bullets. Mercifully, you don’t actually have to kill him to beat 1-2. You can evade him and keep survive much more easily. Just stay on the move. You may think you’re safe when you reach the side rooms of the highway tunnel, but he can pull you back out through the door if you don’t keep moving.

Keep an eye out when you are out in the open around the Ogre. He can throw massive, meatball-looking projectiles that deal a ton of damage. If you get caught off guard, it can be the end of the road for you.

That covers all the Special Ridden in the Back 4 Blood open beta! The beta is live until August 16, so you’ve got a few more days to get familiar with your foes. If you haven’t yet met all your allies, we have a guide to Back 4 Blood’s characters, plus tips and tricks for Nightmare mode!