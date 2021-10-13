Want to know the best Walker build in Back 4 Blood? Walker is a sharpshooter who gains increased accuracy with precision kills. He also deals 10% more damage and increases everyone’s health by 10, making him an invaluable member of any team. However, to really unlock his full potential, you need to create the best build using all of the cards at your disposal. There are over 100 cards in Back 4 Blood, so check out our Supply Lines guide to see how you can start unlocking them all.

If you want to stop looking at stat numbers and start looking at mushy piles of zombies, then you’re in the right place. This guide will cover everything that you need to know to make the best Walker build in Back 4 Blood.

Best Walker build in Back 4 Blood

Walker starts with a Glock 23 pistol, but this build focuses on a sniper/assault rifle hybrid that is all about chasing damage. There are lots of guns to choose from, so take a look at our list of the best weapons in Back 4 Blood if you need a little help narrowing down the selection.

Use the following cards in your Walker deck:

Two Is One And One Is None

Ridden Slayer

Reckless Strategy

Hyper-Focused

Patient Hunter

Overwatch

Stock Pouch

Line ‘Em Up

Shredder

Tactical Vest

Widemouth Magwell

Reload Drills

Silver Bullets

Large Caliber Rounds

Broadside

The most important card in this build is Two Is One And One Is None, so it goes at the top of the deck. This card lets you use two primary weapons, so you can wave goodbye to Walker’s Glock.

The next few cards in this build are actually taken from our list of the best cards in Back 4 Blood. Anyone with a few empty slots should consider using them, but they really do pair well with Walker. Ridden Slayer, Hyper-Focused, and Reckless Strategy combine to double your weakspot damage. That might not seem important against your regular old Ridden, but when you’re fighting Special Ridden like the ogre, that extra damage really is significant. Patient Hunter boosts your damage even further whilst aiming down sights, which is perfect for those quiet sniping moments.

Overwatch is a card for your whole team, as it heals nearby allies if you get kills from more than 15 metres away. You’ll probably want your sniper rifle for those long distance kills, which is where Stock Pouch comes in with an increase to sniper rifle ammo capacity and damage. This card only works for long-distance fighters, so it is important that you give it to Walker rather than melee-focused characters like Evangelo and Holly.

Line ‘Em Up and Tactical Vest shift the focus firmly onto your assault rifle by increasing AR ammo capacity, damage, and bullet penetration. Shredder also helps here, as it increases the damage taken by an enemy every time one of your bullets makes contact, up to a total of 15% extra. Silver Bullets and Large Caliber Rounds both increase your damage even further, which should help you later in the campaign as more corruption cards get dealt.

Broadside is another card that boosts your damage, but it does so in a very different way. When you have Broadside active, there is a 20% chance that precision kills will turn corpses into bombs, so you can sit back and watch the fireworks whilst the Ridden take care of themselves.

Assault rifles and sniper rifles pack a punch, but they also pack a pretty long reload time, which no one likes. If you want to stop staring at your character changing magazine clips and start shooting, then Widemouth Magwell and Reload Drills are essential. They combine to increase your reload speed by 50%, getting you back into the fight much quicker.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Walker build in Back 4 Blood. If you’re still finding Nightmare mode a bit too much to handle, check out our Back 4 Blood tips and tricks. If you want to try out a different cleaner, take a look at our best characters list to see which suits you most (although you will need to actually unlock all the cleaners first).