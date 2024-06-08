Tenjutsu is a speedy and stylish beat ‘em up from Dead Cells designer

Pow! Biff! Dead! Cells! Catch that plate I just threw you! And this one! Oh no, there’s another plate coming toward you, also thrown by me! And look, you don’t have any free hands left to catch this one! Eat plate! You have been well and truly beaten up, but that’s fine. Here’s something nice to take your mind off the pain. Tenjutsu is a new fluid and frenetic punchy-dudey action game from Dead Cells designer Sébastien Benard.

Here’s one of those trailers with a bit of cartoon at the beginning and then some actual gameplay afterward.

I got an email from Devolver saying ‘Press Release’, but I could only find the ‘reply’ button! It told me that Tenjutsu casts you as a renegade Yakuza, "hellbent on defying her former associates and loosening their grip on the Secret Garden City." Here’s some more fresh Tenjutsu facts, straight from the very cool and different horse’s mouth:

Revealed at today’s Devolver Direct presentation, this fast and fluid rogue-jutsu is the latest game from Sébastien Benard, designer of the acclaimed Dead Cells. Four powerful crime syndicates control the city, ruling with an iron fist. To defeat them, you must master a brutal brawling system and build a diverse arsenal of weapons, upgrades, and martial arts techniques, breaking their hold on the streets in a flurry of violence. As these sinister organisations fall to your fists, tackled in any order you wish, the city is reborn. The ruined streets become vibrant and full of life, and you can spend gathered resources in shops and restaurants to help your on your quest. Shape the city to fit your play style, unlocking new weapons, combat moves, and areas to explore. Just don't take too long: the longer you spend preparing, the stronger your enemies will become. Tenjutsu will be coming to PC and consoles. Stay tuned for more announcements in the future’s future!

Yep, well up for a bit of this, wherever its roguelikey streets might take me. Reminds me a little of Akane, which I will never stop pestering people to play. You can find the official Tenjutsu website here.

