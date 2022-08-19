The 2022 video game release schedule is getting worse every single week

The 2022 video game release schedule is getting worse every single weekOf the 43 games we highlighted at the start of 2022, only just over half are still set to come out this year
You know what it's like at the beginning of a new year. You're all excited about the many tens and hundreds of new video games coming out over the next 12 months, and you go and make a big list of all the ones you're really looking forward to. We did exactly that back in January of this year, coming up with a list of our 43 most anticipated games of 2022. Lately, though, it seems we can't go a single day without word of yet another game being delayed, whether it's just by a couple of months, or that it's been taken off the calendar entirely.
It got me thinking. How many of those 43 games are even still on the table this year? And, more importantly, what does that mean for RPS as we head into the back-end of 2022? Well, I went back and counted, folks, and it's not great reading. At time of writing, just over half that number - 27 in total - are still slated for a 2022 release right now, although with many still listed as a very vague '2022' or 'Coming Soon' on their Steam pages, I wouldn't be surprised if that number fell further. Needless to say, I'm not sure 2022 will go down as one of the great gaming years... 2023, on the other hand? Wow, that's looking rad.
