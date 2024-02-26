The 512GB Steam Deck (LCD) is down to £375 at Ebay thanks to a 20% off code

If you're after a Steam Deck at a bargain price, The Game Collection is selling 512GB LCD models for £375 with the code LEAP20 at Ebay, which takes 20% off the previous £450 price for these new models.

For comparison, the same-size OLED model is £479 from Valve direct, so you're getting a lower purchase price but not getting the higher refresh rate (90Hz vs 60Hz) and overall nicer design of the OLED model - so you'll have to decide whether that's worth the extra money to you. You can read our Steam Deck OLED review to learn more about how the two models compare if you're interested.

For what it's worth, I've only used the OLED model briefly but I have been using the regular LCD Steam Deck more or less since it came out. I don't find the LCD screen an issue with the sort of games I played - which tend to be older and slower-paced games where the extra refresh rate and deeper blacks wouldn't be terribly transformative - but if you wanted more of a portable AAA games machine, then the screen might become more valuable to you.

Either way, this is a good deal on the LCD model and I hope you found the datapoint interesting.