The Dead Space remake has more than one ending

Leaked by the game’s achievements list

Motive Studio have shown more from the upcoming Dead Space remake, due to launch on January 27th, 2023.

It’s not even out yet, but we already know that the Dead Space remake launching on January 27th will have an alternate ending. A list of the game’s achievements published on True Trophies includes one that hints at another way to see out the revised adventures of Isaac Clarke, instead of just landing the bog-standard ending. Thankfully, there’s not much more info beyond its existence, so at least the extra ending isn’t ruined and you’ll be able to find out what it means for yourself.

Dead Space remake reimagines the 2008 original's sci-fi scares for the 2020s.

The alternate ending achievement for the Dead Space remake is called Reunion. What you have to do to nab it is “see the alternate ending on any difficulty mode”. That’s all well and good, but you’ll have to figure out how to trigger that ending when the game’s released on Friday. Just a brief spoiler warning for anyone who’s not played the classic Dead Space here. While the OG version didn’t have an alternative ending, protagonist Isaac Clarke did finally meet up again, in a ghastly way, with his missing girlfriend Nicole at the game’s close. This could be what the achievement’s name is referring too.

Although this Dead Space might be a remake of a scary game from 2008, devs EA Motive seem to be trying to squeeze in some unexpected things to keep the edges sharp. Motive promised back in September last year that the whole game would be “one sequential shot” with no loading screens. Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola followed up on that during an anniversary livestream in October with some more info on the remake’s Intensity Director. Expect to see Necromorph enemies popping up randomly as you explore the USG Ishimura, along with spooky environmental effects that adjust on the fly to keep you guessing.

The Dead Space remake springs out onto Steam and the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60 on January 27th, so there’s only a few days until launch. As I noted earlier this month, pre-orders on Steam get a copy of the original game’s sequel, Dead Space 2, thrown in.

