If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The devs behind Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters have been acquired by Frontier

Complex Games are the first external studio bought by the Elite: Dangerous developers
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A Grey Knight has a chainsaw attached to his arm in Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Canadian studio and developers of sci-fantasy, turn-based tactics RPG Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, Complex Games, are joining UK-based publisher Frontier. Daemonhunters was released in May this year under the Frontier Foundry label, and we rather enjoyed it at the time. It seems as though, in the grand tradition of Remington shaver ads, Frontier liked the game so much that they bought the company.

We took Complex Games tactical turn-based take on Warhammer for a spin earlier this year.

Jonny Watts, CEO of Frontier Developments, said that the company will “continue to explore opportunities to grow Frontier’s resources”, and that they were hoping to further develop the newly acquired Canadian team. Complex Games have been around since 2001, and currently have a team of 20 staff. Frontier and Complex say they’ll begin work on “even more ambitious future titles” and continue to support Daemonhunters. You can read the full statement from Frontier here.

Katharine dished out a Bestest Bests in her Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters review, despite not stanning for Warhammer. “Instead of bracing myself for the pain to come, I'm raring to see the next gory takedown,” she said, “whether that's a regular blaster gun round searing a poor bloke in two, or chopping off entire limbs with one of my knight's special precision attacks when landing a critical hit.”

You can find Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £35/$45/€45. It's a bit brutal, but that's Warhammer 40,000 for you.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch