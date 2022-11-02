The devs behind Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters have been acquired by Frontier

Canadian studio and developers of sci-fantasy, turn-based tactics RPG Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, Complex Games, are joining UK-based publisher Frontier. Daemonhunters was released in May this year under the Frontier Foundry label, and we rather enjoyed it at the time. It seems as though, in the grand tradition of Remington shaver ads, Frontier liked the game so much that they bought the company.

We took Complex Games tactical turn-based take on Warhammer for a spin earlier this year.

Jonny Watts, CEO of Frontier Developments, said that the company will “continue to explore opportunities to grow Frontier’s resources”, and that they were hoping to further develop the newly acquired Canadian team. Complex Games have been around since 2001, and currently have a team of 20 staff. Frontier and Complex say they’ll begin work on “even more ambitious future titles” and continue to support Daemonhunters. You can read the full statement from Frontier here.

Katharine dished out a Bestest Bests in her Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters review, despite not stanning for Warhammer. “Instead of bracing myself for the pain to come, I'm raring to see the next gory takedown,” she said, “whether that's a regular blaster gun round searing a poor bloke in two, or chopping off entire limbs with one of my knight's special precision attacks when landing a critical hit.”

You can find Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £35/$45/€45. It's a bit brutal, but that's Warhammer 40,000 for you.