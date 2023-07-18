Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunter's second expansion adds deadly covert assassins

Strategy game Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is getting a second chunky expansion pack on July 25th, developers Complex Games have announced. Deep inhale - it's called Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters: Execution Force and it adds four new snazzy Assassin classes, new mission types, new map and more. Here’s our first look at the covert assassins.

Your tactical turn-based battles can now get an extra boost with the Assassins Of The Officio Assassinorum (otherwise known as the secretive murder office). The four new assassins include the long-ranged sniper-wielding Vindicare, the Eversor who likes to stab foes up close, the even sneakier Callidus, and the Culexus Assassin who can disable psychic energy, leaving enemies vulnerable to massive follow-up damage.

Tentarus Hive missions are the other big addition in the Execution Force expansion. Once these missions break out on a planet, corruption levels rise across the entire host world unless you axe them quickly. The devs say that threat levels “increase further in vicious and intense new boarding missions, where players will lead their forces into the heart of an enemy cruiser in a race against time.”

On the same day as the paid expansion, Complex Games are also adding a free update for all players. That update adds the new enemy patrol group called the Tainted Sons, composed of the “mutation-loving Plague Surgeon, the overwhelming Nurgling Swarm, and the towering Beast Of Nurgle."

Katharine gave the game our Bestest Best stamp of approval in her Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters review, saying its take on tactical turn-based battles “resulted in plenty of elevated heartbeats and sighs of relief”. The expansion might be another good reason to pop back into the grimdark world - which we named one of the best strategy games around - after the first expansion added the Venerable Dreadnought Mech to the game.

You can grab the Execution Force expansion for £13/$15/€15 on Steam and the Epic Games Store come July 25th. The base game, meanwhile, is also available on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £35/$45.