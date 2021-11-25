Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters details its toxic villains

Warhammer 40k has a bunch of interesting gods, and I have to say my least favourite is Nurgle. He's a big plague monster that infects everything with grossness, and uh oh, he's the big bad in the upcoming turn-based tactical RPG Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. Developers Complex Games have released a new dev diary talking about how his minions will bring plague across the land and, admittedly, it looks quite cool. But also: yuck!

So, Nurgle uses a plague called the Bloom to infect planets and mutate his own forces to be stronger (and uglier). The devs say that, as part of the story, players will research how to get rid of the Bloom - a good thing to do, I think, seeing as it will develop new strains as the campaign goes on.

"For example, one planet may be infected with the strain of pain, which tends to give enemies higher damage mutations," says senior programmer Dave Reimer. "Others may be infected with the strain of death, which tends to give enemies the ability to sap your knights' willpower."

To combat this, you'll be able to spend resources on upgrading your weapons and armour to be more Bloom-resistant, or improve your ship so you can respond faster to contain the plague. All this stuff will be especially important when it comes to tackling Nurgle's champions, a bunch of big, stinky bosses. I'm a fan of the one in that vid that slams a staff on the ground making gross plants sprout all around it.

I'm eager to try more Warhammer stuff. My main experience with Nurgle is in Vermintide 2's Chaos Wastes, where he has modifiers on certain levels that make your life incredibly difficult. There's one that makes enemies explode into clouds of gas, and another that fills the level with gas and one player has to carry around an anti-stink wand so you don't all die from it. Don't get me wrong, I think it's a great idea for an evil god, even if those levels try my patience.

Daemonhunters was announced back in July during Games Workshop's Warhammer Skulls event, along with a handful of other Warhammer-y things. It's being published by Frontier Foundry, and is set to release sometime in 2022, and you can check it out on Steam and the Epic Games Store.