The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode Christmas: the end of year special!

It's the most wonderful time of the year i.e. the last working week for us at the RPS Treehouse, and therefore the last week of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast for 2024. We take a look back at the year that was, in very broad terms - was 2023, in fact, a good year for games? - share our favourite games of 2023, and talk about the games we're playing right now. It appears Nate is quite unfamiliar with time travel films. We also think up some some resolutions for next year, and you've also got our regular recommendations to look forwards to at the end of the show. Plus, Nate does a thrilling end of year quiz with a question for each month. It goes about as well as you'd expect.

This week we've been playing The Finals (cursed), PowerWash Simulator, and, yeah, Rogue Trader.

Recommendations this week are Farrington's Mellow Yellow honey and mustard salad dressing, Netflix show Russian Doll, and secret musical Wonka.