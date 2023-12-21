If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode Christmas: the end of year special!

What a year its been

The cast of Baldur's Gate 3.
Image credit: Larian Studios
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

It's the most wonderful time of the year i.e. the last working week for us at the RPS Treehouse, and therefore the last week of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast for 2024. We take a look back at the year that was, in very broad terms - was 2023, in fact, a good year for games? - share our favourite games of 2023, and talk about the games we're playing right now. It appears Nate is quite unfamiliar with time travel films. We also think up some some resolutions for next year, and you've also got our regular recommendations to look forwards to at the end of the show. Plus, Nate does a thrilling end of year quiz with a question for each month. It goes about as well as you'd expect.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
We record on a Wednesday so some things may have changed when you listen to this.

This week we've been playing The Finals (cursed), PowerWash Simulator, and, yeah, Rogue Trader.

Recommendations this week are Farrington's Mellow Yellow honey and mustard salad dressing, Netflix show Russian Doll, and secret musical Wonka.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
#BigOats #FatBlood #ShergarsHeartSquad Blockbuster Indie Podcast The RPS Electronic Wireless show
About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

Comments