The Electronic Wireless Show S3 Episode 2: speedrunning dogs for fun and (charity) profit

Games Done Quick is busy raising loads of money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, so we have a little chat about speedrunning, speedrunners, the benefits of breaking the game vs. the quality of a purist speedrun, and also a dog. We don't have a Nate this week, but James has been playing Apelegs again and offers a surprising self-assessment of how he feels like he's past his Apex Legends prime, and how confidence is a really necessary skill in competitive shooters. Worth tuning in for a listen to that.

This week we've been playing Apex Legends, a weird but cool creature-y indie game Home Safety Hotline, and Turnip Boy Robs A Bank, which is about Turnip Boy returning to rob a bank.

Recommendations this week are the Netflix documentary, using recoloured historical footage, WWII From The Front Lines, and the first episode of the new series of True Detective (subtitle: NIGHT STUFF! DARK HAPPENING!).