The Electronic Wireless Show S3 Episode 2: speedrunning dogs for fun and (charity) profit

Are slow runs a thing?

Peanut Butter the shiba inu pressing a button at the direction of his owner, speedrunner JSR_, as they stream Gyromite for Games Done Quick
Image credit: Games Done Quick
Podcast by Alice Bell
Games Done Quick is busy raising loads of money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, so we have a little chat about speedrunning, speedrunners, the benefits of breaking the game vs. the quality of a purist speedrun, and also a dog. We don't have a Nate this week, but James has been playing Apelegs again and offers a surprising self-assessment of how he feels like he's past his Apex Legends prime, and how confidence is a really necessary skill in competitive shooters. Worth tuning in for a listen to that.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links We record on a Wednesday so things we talk about might have changed by the time you listen.

This week we've been playing Apex Legends, a weird but cool creature-y indie game Home Safety Hotline, and Turnip Boy Robs A Bank, which is about Turnip Boy returning to rob a bank.

Recommendations this week are the Netflix documentary, using recoloured historical footage, WWII From The Front Lines, and the first episode of the new series of True Detective (subtitle: NIGHT STUFF! DARK HAPPENING!).

#BigOats #FatBlood #ShergarsHeartSquad Blockbuster Games Done Quick Indie Podcast The RPS Electronic Wireless show
