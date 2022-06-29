If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Fallout TV show has cast David Lynch's muse Kyle MacLachlan as a regular

An actor who’s no stranger to wacky roles
Verteran sci-fi actor Kyle MacLachlan has been cast in an unknown role for the Fallout TV series.

Amazon’s upcoming TV adaptation of post-apocalyptic RPG series Fallout has cast veteran sci-fi actor Kyle MacLachlan in an undisclosed role as a series regular. You may remember him from such roles as future emperor of the universe Paul Atriedes in David Lynch’s Dune, cafficionado Special Agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, and for his turn in David Lynch's Oscar-nominated Blue Velvet. Please tell me David Lynch will at least direct the pilot.

Watch on YouTube
If you haven't already, check out the 10 biggest announcement from the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Joining MacLachlan in the Fallout show will be relative newcomers Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten, Variety reports. I’m a big MacLachstan myself so this is – excuse me – a damn fine piece of casting. Who he’ll play we don’t know, but I’m hoping for someone related to the Brotherhood Of Steel, or a Vault overseer. Maybe even a chatty floating robot butler such as Fallout 4’s Codsworth, or an intelligent Super Mutant. Do feel free to get creative in the comments. He's not Dogmeat.

Amazon Studios first announced their Fallout show two years ago this week. They showed off a little trailer with the classic Fallout “please stand by” message. We’re still standing by to see more than that. Still, at least it’ll most likely arrive on screens sometime before Fallout 5 will. What we do know is that MacLachlan, Mendes-Jones and Moten will join Walton Goggins, who will play a ghoul, sources let slip to Variety back in February. He was good in Predators, I thought.

The Fallout TV show will drop like a tactical nuke onto Amazon Prime Video at some point in the decrepit Atom Punk future.

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Comments

