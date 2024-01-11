The Finals stops players taking unfair advantage from controller aim assist

The Finals has a new patch and though it's not a big one, it's arguably a substantial set of changes. Specifically, update 1.4.1 addresses various issues with aim assist and zoom snapping - features designed to support those who play with a controller whether on PC or console.

"These changes are the result of an in-depth review of how aim assist works — something we’ve only been able to validate with a player base as large as ours," says the patch notes.

Like many modern shooters, The Finals supports crossplay, meaning PC players with a keyboard and mouse are sometimes playing against console players using a pad. Those with a pad get the balancing benefit of aim assist - although exactly how powerful that aim assist is versus the entirely manual mouse and keyboard is up for debae. This update intends to make it less effective.

Since they're brief, here are the full patch notes:

Zoom Snapping Angular Velocity now has a max cap, preventing unintended rapid 90-degree turns.

Camera Magnetism will be reduced to 35% from 50%, making player aim less sticky and lowering controller accuracy.

Zoom Snapping Time will be reduced to 0.25s from 0.3s.

Zoom Snapping will be removed from the SR-84 Sniper Rifle, Revolver, LH1, and all Shotguns, as it buffs them more

than other weapons.

Aim assist will ignore invisible players, fixing a bug with the existing system.

Clients running key re-mapping programs on PC will not have access to aim assist.

The final two (that's a pun) seem like the most significant.

One of The Finals' special abilities lets light-class players turn invisible when they're stationary, and only somewhat visible when moving unless they attack. Enemy players being able to use aim assist to shoot these invisible players is a substantial bug and I'm glad it has been fixed.

I'm equally glad re-mapping programs no longer provide an unfair advantage. These pieces of third-party software let players use mouse and keyboard while tricking the game into think they're using a controller, meaning they get the benefit of a mouse's precise controller and of the game's aim assist. Those cheaters - or rule skirters, at least - will no longer get that benefit.

I've played The Finals for forty hours at this point and I don't seem to be stopping any time soon, for reasons I explained in my The Finals review.