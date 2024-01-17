The Finals’ 1.5 update introduces the multiplayer shooter’s first time-limited mode, a solo free-for-all

Destructive game-show shooter The Finals has received its biggest update yet. Patch 1.5 arrives with a litany of bug fixes, balance changes and more, along with the introduction of a brand new mode - the game’s first time-limited variant, as well as its first mode for solo players.

Solo Bank It is a spin on the game’s existing Bank It mode, in which players collect coins from their defeated opponents. To bank your collected cash, you need to find a deposit box and store your points before you’re defeated and it’s all stolen from you.

Like the team-based Bank It, Solo Bank It sees players race to bank 40,000 coins first. The difference, as the name suggests, is that this is a free-for-all between 12 solo players, marking a departure from The Finals’ focus on teams of three and four in its two core modes. That departure is only temporarily, mind, with Solo Bank It currently planned as a time-limited mode while developers Embark Studios gather feedback from players.

Elsewhere, the 1.5 update looks to rebalance a number of weapons and abilities with the usual cooldown, damage and health tweaks to classes, gadgets and equipment. There are some changes to game modes, too, with slightly extended respawn times for team wipes, faster activation of the maps’ randomised game show events and a much faster unlock for The Finals’ tournament mode, which now only requires players to complete a single round instead of a dozen matches. Tournament mode is the way to play, so I’d highly recommend jumping over as soon as it unlocks.

Image credit: RPS/Embark Studios

The patch also improves the game’s impressive destructible physics on its Las Vegas map and animations for a number of items, while fixing a wide spread of bugs ranging from audio and UI issues to visual clipping and crashes.

Following efforts to crack down on cheaters, the patch - which follows last week’s smaller fix for unfair aim assist - also brings in the game’s revamped cheater detection, which will apparently restrict cheaters more accurately.

Lastly, the game’s store has been expanded with a wider selection of items for you to spend your real-world money on, if you so desire. You don’t need to spend a penny to have a blast with the free-to-play shooter, though, as Graham wrote in his The Finals review.