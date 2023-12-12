The Finals best build for Light, Medium, and Heavy class

What are the best builds for each class in The Finals? In Embark's hit new squad FPS, you must choose between three classes each match: Light, Medium, and Heavy. Each of these classes has a different hitbox size and health pool, but they also have access to a completely different set of weapons, gadgets, and specializations (abilities).

When you first start playing The Finals, you'll only have access to a couple of weapons, one specialization, and a small selection of gadgets per class. You can unlock more in the Equipment screen by spending a resource called VRs, which are earned by completing matches. But which should you unlock first in order to make the best possible build loadouts as early as possible? In this guide, we'll walk you through the best build in The Finals for Light, Medium, and Heavy characters, showing you exactly what to buy in order to make yourself as powerful as possible in the current meta.

What's the best build in The Finals?

There are three distinct classes in The Finals - Light, Medium, and Heavy - and each class brings something unique and necessary to a squad. So our guide has been split into three sections, each of which focuses on delivering you the best build we've found for each class. It's also worth noting that you should always prioritise building a well-rounded team over playing as your favourite build. A team of three Heavies may sound fun, but you'll be at a distinct disadvantage compared to other teams that have split their squad across all three (or at least two) classes.

However, if I had to pick a single build that is dominating the meta in The Finals right now: the best build in The Finals is the Grappling Hook Light build using the V9S Pistol for quick and deadly hit-and-run attacks on enemy teams. Fights in The Finals are very fast-paced and momentum-based, and a good Light character using the Grappling Hook flourishes in this environment, using their ability to get in and out of the action very quickly to disrupt the enemy team and stop them from working as a concentrated unit. However, one could also easily argue that the Medium build showcased below is the most valuable build in The Finals right now thanks to its versatility and the sheer healing output that they can use to keep their team fighting together.

For more information on this and the other best builds in The Finals right now, keep reading!

The Finals best Light build

Image credit: Embark Studios

The best Light build you can use at the moment in The Finals is this Grappling Hook build using the V9S Pistol, and a combination of the Breach Charge, Stun Gun, and Vanishing Bomb for your gadgets. Together this gives the Light class unparalleled mobility and evasive strength, while also giving them utility during teamfights and an extremely potent 1v1 two-step combo that can easily take down even a Heavy character in moments.

Specialization: Grappling Hook

Weapon: V9S

Gadgets: Breach Charge, Stun Gun, Vanishing Bomb

All of the Light class's Specializations are very powerful, and there's an argument to be made that the Evasive Dash in particular is just as potent in its own way as the Grappling Hook. However, the Grappling Hook gives you a unique amount of vertical mobility. Once you get the hang of using it, the benefits both for engaging and escaping from enemies, is too good to pass up. The V9S is easily the best weapon right now for Light characters, and is probably due a nerf at some point. Despite its small stature, it hits hard, fires fast, and is accurate and easy to use. Precede your fights with a single accurate shot from the Stun Gun, and you've already won. It's an extremely powerful combination which can help you dispatch any enemy in any match as long as you hit your shots.

As for your remaining Gadgets, the Breach Charge is useful not only for finding new entrances and exits during team fights so you can appear and escape from unexpected angles, but it's also always handy for some vault shenanigans, such as blowing out the floor under a vault to drop it unexpectedly. Finally, the Vanishing Bomb is an excellent aid to escape if you have a team on your tail - and it applies to your entire team, allowing you all to make some very crafty team plays to gain the upper hand. Overall, this build gives you all the tools you need to survive and thrive as a Light character, and wreak utter haboc on the enemy teams.

The Finals best Medium build

Image credit: Embark Studios

If you want the best, most useful Medium build in The Finals, you have to pick this Healing Beam build with the all-important Defibrillator, along with the Jump Pad and Gas Mine for extra mobility and zoning strength. All of the Medium's weapons are great in the right hands, but we think the FCAR gives you the easiest time dealing with enemies.

Specialization: Healing Beam

Weapon: FCAR

Gadgets: Defibrillator, Gas Mine, Jump Pad

If you want to be most effective as a Medium class character, you simply need to use the Healing Beam. It's arguably the single most useful tool in all of The Finals, and with good positioning and communication, a team with a Healing Beam will always handily beat an evenly matched enemy team without a Healing Beam. Similarly, the Defibrillator is such an astonishingly fast-acting revive, it is all but essential for any Medium build in the game at the moment.

The other choices are more open to preference, but we recommend using the FCAR for your primary weapon thanks to its high damage, good accuracy, and clean sights. You do have to be wary of its lower magazine sizes than the AKM you might be used to using. With your remaining Gadget slots, we recommend a combination of the Jump Pad and the Gas Mine. The Jump Pad is a very potent mobility tool that allows your entire team to quickly scale buildings while sticking together - which is how you win fights in The Finals. And the Gas Mine is great for both offensive and defensive plays, forcing enemy players to disperse an area or take huge amounts of damage in a short time. We've played around a lot with different combinations particularly for the Medium class, and we're fairly confident that this particular Medium build can't be beat right now for versatility.

The Finals best Heavy build

Image credit: Embark Studios

While it may be tempting to smash your way through every last wall as a Heavy character, the best build right now for the Heavy class in The Finals is this Mesh and Dome Shield build, which utilises a combination of protective shielding and enormous firepower to keep your teammates alive and outgun your opponents. Here are the details of this powerful Heavy build.

Specialization: Mesh Shield

Weapon: Lewis Gun

Gadgets: C4, Dome Shield, RPG-7

The backbone of this Heavy build is the double-whammy of the Mesh Shield and Dome Shield. Both these abilities provide the entire team with much-needed cover at vital moments, and having both of them minimises the chances of you being caught without a shield at hand. These abilities encourage a team approach and force you to stick together, which is generally a very good thing in The Finals.

When it comes to offensive capabilities, this build doesn't come up short there either. Our pick for the best primary weapon on a Heavy is the Lewis Gun; it's got a huge magazine size, it's easy to use, and it outputs a huge amount of damage in a short space of time. You can out-DPS pretty much anyone with the Lewis Gun. And if you're caught reloading, you can switch to one of your two explosive gadgets - the RPG-7 and C4. Having some explosive power in your pocket is never a bad thing in a game with such destructible environments, and it only makes sense to have such gadgets to make up for our deficit since we've opted for the Mesh Shield instead of the Charge 'N' Slam Specialization. After much testing, we think the best way to play the Heavy class overall is with a focus on defending your teammates with well-placed shields. That's why we think this particular build is the best of the bunch when it comes to playing as a Heavy in The Finals.

That wraps up this primer on the best builds in The Finals right now. If you're a new player who wants to get stuck into the action with all this newfound knowledge, check out our guide on how to invite friends in The Finals to make sure you have a full team behind you for your first match!