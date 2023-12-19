The Finals technical issue has been preventing "banning cheaters efficiently"

I keeping hopping into The Finals for one quick game before bed, then accidentally playing it until 2am. Perhaps sleep deprivation accounts for why I haven't spotted any cheaters in-game, but apparently they've been more of an issue in recent days. Developers Embark Studios say that's because of a technical issue they've now fixing.

"Over the past few days, we've had a technical issue that prevented us from banning cheaters efficiently," the studio shared via Discord. "We're now nearing a solution to this bug, and we're already begun re-upping our anti-cheat measures again.

"Thanks for your patience as we continue to sort through issues. Keeping the game a smooth, safe, and fair space for players is our biggest priority."

If you're looking to get better at The Finals without resorting to hacks, check out our The Finals best builds guide.

I'm still experimenting with different combos of weapons and equipment. Last night I went back to using the light class with the sniper rifle and had a great time grapple-hooking to heights in Vegas and blasting enemies through windows and across courtyards. I've had similar good times with nearly everything I've tried, though.

As I explain in my The Finals review, the tools you can unlock let you replicate most of the core archetypes of multiplayer shooters, but I'm intrigued what unusual permutations the community finds. There's definitely more to be done with goo, for example, than the simple cover its used for at the moment. I'm glad Embark are taking steps to stop cheating disrupting the meta in the meantime.