The infamous GTA Trilogy is now on Steam, and it’s coming to Epic Games Store

Rockstar have brought Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition to Steam more than a year after its disastrous launch. GTA Trilogy was originally released as a Rockstar Store exclusive, and packages together GTA III (the first 3D one), GTA: Vice City (the best one), and GTA: San Andreas (the one with CJ in it). The collection’s arrival on Steam replaces the original versions of each game on the storefront, and coincides with a publisher sale that ends February 2nd.

GTA Trilogy was a buggy mess when it launched on PC in 2021.

Rockstar insist all three games will support Steam Deck, if you fancy causing some mayhem on the go. A release on the Epic Games Store is pencilled in for later in January too, the publisher confirmed in a post on their Newswire blog. The more recent versions of these classic GTAs attempted to overhaul the controls, graphics, and environments. Players have already flocked to the Steam reviews for all three GTAs in the collection to report that, yes, they’re still buggy.

A day after GTA Trilogy went on sale for PC on the Rockstar launcher in November 2021, the publisher pulled it due to “unintentionally included” files such as licensed songs that shouldn’t have been in there and uncompiled code that included comments from the programmers. The game was reinstated, but the shoddy state of the Trilogy remasters led to an apology from Rockstar, who revived the original versions of all three and gave them to anyone who’d bought the collection. Rockstar have released patches for GTA Trilogy since, but the debacle reportedly scuppered plans to remaster GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is available on Steam for £55/$60/€60, but there’s currently 50% off. Does that make it half-baked? GTA Trilogy's also on the Rockstar Games launcher, and current and last-gen consoles.