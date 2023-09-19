Get a free month of RPS Premium
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Lamplighters League and Cocoon will both arrive on Game Pass on launch day

GOTY contenders both

A group of people gather round a mission table in The Lamplighters League
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Paradox Interactive
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Hop onto Game Pass today and you'll find the launch day arrival of Lies Of P, which Ed describes as "an instant must-play for Soulslikers" in his review.

I'm a Soulsavoider, so I'm more interested in the other games coming to Microsoft's Full Convergence stepping stone in the next couple of weeks, including Cocoon and The Lamplighters League.

Cocoon is the new game from Jeppe Carlsen, who was previously designer on Limbo and Inside. It's about an insect fella who dives into portable orb-worlds to solve puzzles, and it delighted busyboy Ed back in June.

Lamplighters League has similar pedigree in that it's from Shadowrun/Battletech developers Harebrained Schemes. It's a stealthy, turn-based pulp adventure, and it similarly wowed Katharine who called it a game of the year contender in May.

Gang Beatsalike Party Animals is also coming tomorrow, albeit only via Cloud gaming, but comeback co-op heist 'em up Payday 3 is also due the day after. Here's a complete list of the PC releases with release dates:

  • Payday 3 - September 21st
  • Cocoon - September 29th
  • Gotham Knights - October 3rd
  • The Lamplighter's League - October 3rd

As always, new games arriving on Game Pass means a handful are also leaving at the end of the month, on September 30th:

  • Beacon Pines
  • Despot’s Game
  • Last Call BBS
  • Moonscars
  • Outriders
  • Prodeus
  • Weird West

Of these, I'd personally recommend giving Beacon Pines a go while you can. It's a cosy horror choose-your-own-adventure I reviewed last year.

You can find more details of all of the above games, and some DLC, on the Xbox blog. For more details of Microsoft's entire gaming strategy, you can today check pretty much any other part of the internet.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch