The Lamplighters League and Cocoon will both arrive on Game Pass on launch day

Hop onto Game Pass today and you'll find the launch day arrival of Lies Of P, which Ed describes as "an instant must-play for Soulslikers" in his review.

I'm a Soulsavoider, so I'm more interested in the other games coming to Microsoft's Full Convergence stepping stone in the next couple of weeks, including Cocoon and The Lamplighters League.

Cocoon is the new game from Jeppe Carlsen, who was previously designer on Limbo and Inside. It's about an insect fella who dives into portable orb-worlds to solve puzzles, and it delighted busyboy Ed back in June.

Lamplighters League has similar pedigree in that it's from Shadowrun/Battletech developers Harebrained Schemes. It's a stealthy, turn-based pulp adventure, and it similarly wowed Katharine who called it a game of the year contender in May.

Gang Beatsalike Party Animals is also coming tomorrow, albeit only via Cloud gaming, but comeback co-op heist 'em up Payday 3 is also due the day after. Here's a complete list of the PC releases with release dates:

Payday 3 - September 21st

Cocoon - September 29th

Gotham Knights - October 3rd

The Lamplighter's League - October 3rd

As always, new games arriving on Game Pass means a handful are also leaving at the end of the month, on September 30th:

Beacon Pines

Despot’s Game

Last Call BBS

Moonscars

Outriders

Prodeus

Weird West

Of these, I'd personally recommend giving Beacon Pines a go while you can. It's a cosy horror choose-your-own-adventure I reviewed last year.

You can find more details of all of the above games, and some DLC, on the Xbox blog. For more details of Microsoft's entire gaming strategy, you can today check pretty much any other part of the internet.