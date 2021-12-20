The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante is fascinating, but can also go to hell

The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante is fascinating, but can also go to hellOnce, twice, three times a layman
Oslain Brante tried to be a decent guy. Kind to his relatives except the one who murdered him. Resolutely loyal to his friends, even dying for one. Willing to die once again rather than betray his revolutionary allies. But it just kept going wrong for reasons that felt utterly artificial and sometimes deeply dissatisfying.
I'd have given up on the game if it weren't so interesting. For one thing, none of those deaths were final. He died as a child and came back. He died as a teenager and came back. These were not saved games, but ordinary occurrences. It's an interesting world made infuriating by awkward design choices.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information