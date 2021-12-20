The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante is fascinating, but can also go to hell

Oslain Brante tried to be a decent guy. Kind to his relatives except the one who murdered him. Resolutely loyal to his friends, even dying for one. Willing to die once again rather than betray his revolutionary allies. But it just kept going wrong for reasons that felt utterly artificial and sometimes deeply dissatisfying.

I'd have given up on the game if it weren't so interesting. For one thing, none of those deaths were final. He died as a child and came back. He died as a teenager and came back. These were not saved games, but ordinary occurrences. It's an interesting world made infuriating by awkward design choices.