The Maw - 15th-20th January 2024
Time for another week desperately shovelling quotes, release dates and trailers into the Maw, our weekly news liveblog and also, an abyssal abomination poised to guzzle the waking world and all forms of existence, unless we can satisfy its hunger for headlines. The year is starting to pick up, with a few intriguing titles slated to drop this week in addition to the widely acclaimed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, out 18th Jan, which Katharine has called "a deep and challenging Metroid-like with some of the best platforming this side of Moon's Ori games".
Here are some other new games out in the next five days which we are holding to our ears and shaking gently: Victorian steampunk RPG Sovereign Syndicate (15 Jan), analog horror call centre simulator Home Safety Hotline (16 Jan), 4X god sim Dominions 6 (17 Jan), paranormal spec ops FPS Contain (16 Jan, early access), roguelike auto-battler The Last Flame (17 Jan, early access), turn-based strategy RPG All Quiet In The Trenches (17 Jan), post-apocalyptic town builder New Cycle (18 Jan), comedic action-adventure sequel Turnip Boy Robs A Bank (18 Jan), Pokemon shoxploitation sim Palworld (19th Jan, early access).
Against The Storm is getting a 1.1 update. We might wait till the actual release changelog to write this up, but provisional notes include new orders, aka ways for the game's sinister Queen to boss you around.
Bloomberg have poured cold water over rumours that Rocksteady were once making a Superman game. Here's the key excerpt: "In reality, Rocksteady never pitched or worked on a Superman game, according to people familiar with the company’s strategy over the last decade. Following the release of Arkham Knight in 2015, the studio began working on a Batman VR game and then an unannounced multiplayer game set in an original franchise, which has not been previously reported."
As passed on by MP1st, Raven Software lead designer Michael Gummelt has made mention of some cancelled projects on his Linkedin. These include "an ambitious new Call of Duty: Zombies live service project" and "two highly playable, well-developed prototypes as proof of concept for a revival of a classic Raven IP".
The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest is, as you may guess, a Castlevania "parody/homage". Announced over the weekend by publisher Retroware for 2025 release, it seems very nicely put-together from the trailer.
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has some follow-up thoughts about the recent announcement that DPS and tank heroes will be given the ability to self-heal, in a bid to make life less frustrating when your support players are goofing off. He notes that "it was a mistake to talk about this lone change out of context, since its a part of a much bigger set coming to Season 9."
Gamestop has closed its NFT marketplace.
