Cult of the Lamb’s Sins of the Flesh - aka the sex update - has come

The meme that willed itself into existence, Cult of the Lamb’s ‘sex update’, is upon us. The roguelite cultist sim’s Sins of the Flesh update is live now, bringing a whole bunch of new items, systems and other additions, as well as its promised woo-hooing.

Sins of the Flesh is far more than its viral addition, too. The sizeable free update introduces a new sin system that allows sin to be generated by certain rituals and buildings, before being spent on temple upgrades, purgatory cooldown and more.

Speaking of rituals, there are five new ways to command your followers, including a Rite of Lust that will see them strip off and dance around the shrine instead of working. You’ll set some of that sin as a reward, though. Another ritual allows a follower to be cannibalised by the rest of your cult, which is cheery.

Other additions include a lot of new traits - including the wonderful Royal Pooper trait, which results in a follower leaving golden poops when they defecate. The golden poop is one of several new poops with different effects, including a rainbow poop and glowing poop, plus a massive poop that followers can end up stuck in, Biff Tannen-style. Given all the poop, you can at least keep things tidier with an upgradeable broom that speeds up followers’ chores.

This UPDATE is HOT and HEAVY with content!

Sins of the Flesh is OUT NOW!🙏



ALL NEW

⛪️Buildings

😇Rituals

✨Features

and MUCH, much more! pic.twitter.com/YQARJiP5Bu — Cult of the Lamb (@cultofthelamb) January 16, 2024

The list of new buildings, which includes a drum circle minigame and drinkhouse, is where Sins of the Flesh’s much-touted sex mechanics comes in (literally). Two followers can enter the mating tent for the chance to lay an egg. A follower can hatch from the egg, with rare golden eggs leading to new follower skins.

Behind the scenes, the update makes major changes to cult progression, with followers levelling up automatically and the level of followers capped at 10. Max level followers can be turned into disciples via a new ritual that forms your closest circle of devotees. You’ll likely need them, as followers can also now start fights with each other, leading to injuries and death.

There’s plenty more listed in Sins of the Flesh’s full patch notes, with the free update already live alongside a new DLC pack of skins that adds five animal skins for your followers. I’m personally fond of the hammerhead shark, who I’m sure will die a terrible death in a massive poop somewhere soon enough.