If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cult Of The Lamb's first major update will overhaul combat to add depth

Plus revisions to difficulty, accessibility and quality of life
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Two cultists fight to the death in ritual combat while surrounded by a circle of hooded cultists in Cult Of The Lamb.

Cult Of The Lamb will get a "free major content update" sometime in 2023, which will focus on adding "depth, difficulty, accessibility and quality of life". Specifically, it's adding a new heavy attack for every single weapon in the game.

Watch on YouTube

"Along with fixes and improvements, we have been working on adding more depth to the game. Based on your feedback, this major content update will focus on combat and dungeon gameplay," says the latest development update from Massive Monster. To that end, you'll be able to press and hold the attack button for each weapon in order to perform a new "heavy attack".

The update offers a glimpse of three such heavy attacks: for the sword, a smash that knocks back multiple enemies; for the axe, a boomerang throw; for the dagger, the ability to rain knives from the sky. You can see GIFs of all three at the link above.

There's no exact ETA for the new features, but the post says that they're prioritising fixes for the "very start of the New Year", then dedicating their efforts on this new update.

It's not like we didn't already like Cult Of The Lamb's mix of roguelite dungeon combat and management sim. In his Cult Of The Lamb review, Ollie noted that the combat "doesn't just look great, it feels pretty good too". He did lament a lack of variety in character builds, though, so perhaps this new update will provide the answer.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch