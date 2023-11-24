Cult of the Lamb’s next big free update commits Sins of the Flesh in early 2024

Cutesy cult-management roguelite Cult of the Lamb is sharpening its ritual dagger as it prepares to lay out its next big free content update next year.

Sins of the Flesh is described by developers Massive Monster as being a “major content update”, following this year’s Relics of the Old Faith. That update - said at the time to be the first of two big updates inbound - revamped combat in Cult of the Lamb’s roguelite dungeons with the introduction of relic items and a new heavy attack to be used against tougher foes. There were also some new buildings for back at your cult settlement and boss rush, permadeath and photo modes.

The then-untitled second content expansion was teased as focusing on more on cult depth than combat while introducing additional story elements. Originally outlined for a mid-2023 release, it was later pushed back to the close of this year - and now seems to have slipped into the start of 2024.

Massive Monster’s latest tease of the expansion gives a name but little else, saying only that it’ll be “packed with new features, stories, and more” and land “very early next year”.

In the meantime, Cult of the Lamb has seen a crossover with macabre co-op survival game Don’t Starve Together that brought a host of new bits and bobs, including music, decorations and a spider followed, to the former while the latter saw a load of sheep-themed cosmetics.

Ollie found Cult of the Lamb to be an enjoyable time in our review, wishing mainly that there was more to do after the first dozen-or-so hours of managing cultists and fighting bosses. With these expansions, at least, it sounds like that particular gift from the sheep-gods may be granted.

Massive Monster promises that Sins of the Flesh won’t be it for Cult of the Lamb either, adding in a Steam update: “We have been working extremely hard on this update, and there is so much more content coming to the game!”

While we wait to see exactly what that entails, Cult of the Lamb is 40% over on Steam at the moment - making it a suitable way to splash some red all over your Christmas holidays before you start the New Year with some fresh sins.