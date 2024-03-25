The Maw - 25th-30th March 2024

It's a brand new week in Computer Game Land, and right now, I am playing a nasty little survival sim called "Beating Jetlag". I landed back in the UK from GDC on Saturday afternoon, and my brain and eyeballs still feel as though they're being gently sautéed in a medicinal blend of oil and vinegar. The sun and sky bear down with a terrible, holy light and I can't seem to conjure any warmth into my elbows. In the street outside, a small dog is barking. Soon, very soon, I will catch that dog, place it in a box and FedEx it to China.

But what care you of my moderate fatigue and melodramatic posturing? Without further ado, here are this week's new PC game releases of note: spaceship defence FPS Sentry (25th March, early access); free-to-play survival MMO Palia (25th March); dark fantasy metroidvania Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist (26th March, early access); historical 4X Millennia (26th March); island city-builder Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (26th March); party-based RPG remaster Geneforge 2: Infestation (27th March); Grandia-style wizards RPG Terra Memoria (27th March); Gone Home-esque mystery Open Roads (28th March); hand-drawn alt-history fest Felvidek (29th March).

I have a bunch of videogame news stories to pass on from my time at GDC. Look out for the first of them shortly - and don't forget, fellow UK denizens, there's a bank holiday on Friday.