The Maw - 26th February-2nd March

New week, yet more videogames! Gosh, those developers are incorrigible. I would characterise this week's new game releases as a gentle blend of cosy simulation and nostalgia, served on a bed of fantasy roguelikes. If I had to pick a most-anticipated, it'd be a toss-up between the remaster of a shooter I adored in my teens and the breezy amateur photography game that teaches you the kanji for "flower".

Here are the new games we think could be worth a play, at the time of writing: anti-RTS god sim shmup Gods Against Machines (26th Feb); daft otaku beat 'em up Pull Stay (26th Feb, early access); learn-Japanese-through-photography sim Shashingo (27th Feb); cosy neighbourhood builder Minami Lane (28th Feb); retro FPS Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (28th Feb); mournful single-player co-op Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake (28th Feb); mind-diving turn-based RPG Thyria (28th Feb); dice-based fantasy roguelike Tamarak Trail (29th Feb); boozy Porko Russo-esque flight sim The Brew Barons (1st March); co-op fantasy FPS Guards (1st March).

As ever, this week's new videogame releases are unofficially sponsored by the Maw, that darkling terror beyond time and space, which forever hankers to consume our universe unless it is relentlessly fed gobbets of videogame news. You can follow our desperate attempts to appease it in our latest weekly newsblog below.