The new PlayStation Plus looks underwhelming for PC players

Back in March, Sony announced plans to change their PlayStation Plus subscription service, which includes combining it with PlayStation Now, the service that lets you stream PlayStation games to PC.

Yesterday Sony showed off the "all-new" PlayStation Plus game line-up, and it contains less than ever for PC players.

The post on the PlayStation blog makes almost no mention of the PC as a platform. The only point at which it is mentioned relates to the streaming of PlayStation 3 games to PC, which will be available to those who pay for the most expensive PlayStation Plus Premium tier. Here's the full list of games:

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

There are some great games in the list, including Ico the original Demon's Souls, but it's otherwise deeply underwhelming.

You might be thinking: hey, PlayStation is fundamentally about PlayStation owners, not us hangers-on on PC. The problem is that PlayStation Now was a genuinely decent service for PC players. It included over 700 games from PS1, PS2 and PS3, and even added some PlayStation 4 games over five years ago.

Perhaps new games will be added to the service quickly after launch, but if this blog post is taken at face value, Sony are taking away PlayStation Now from PC players who use it and replacing it with a significantly more expensive subscription (£13.49 up from £9) to PlayStation Plus which has a fraction of the available games.