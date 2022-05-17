The new PlayStation Plus looks underwhelming for PC players

The new PlayStation Plus looks underwhelming for PC playersRIP PlayStation Now
Back in March, Sony announced plans to change their PlayStation Plus subscription service, which includes combining it with PlayStation Now, the service that lets you stream PlayStation games to PC.
Yesterday Sony showed off the "all-new" PlayStation Plus game line-up, and it contains less than ever for PC players.
The post on the PlayStation blog makes almost no mention of the PC as a platform. The only point at which it is mentioned relates to the streaming of PlayStation 3 games to PC, which will be available to those who pay for the most expensive PlayStation Plus Premium tier. Here's the full list of games:
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
There are some great games in the list, including Ico the original Demon's Souls, but it's otherwise deeply underwhelming.
You might be thinking: hey, PlayStation is fundamentally about PlayStation owners, not us hangers-on on PC. The problem is that PlayStation Now was a genuinely decent service for PC players. It included over 700 games from PS1, PS2 and PS3, and even added some PlayStation 4 games over five years ago.
Perhaps new games will be added to the service quickly after launch, but if this blog post is taken at face value, Sony are taking away PlayStation Now from PC players who use it and replacing it with a significantly more expensive subscription (£13.49 up from £9) to PlayStation Plus which has a fraction of the available games.