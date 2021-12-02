The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will finally arrive in early 2022

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is now "content complete" and will launch in early 2022. This news comes by way of developers Crows Crows Crows and a new trailer that pokes fun at themselves for the development delays thus far.

Ultra Deluxe is an "expanded re-imagining" of the original game from 2013, in which you played as Stanley, an office worker whose actions garner responses from a glib narrator. You can do as the narrator says, or rebel against his comments, and the narrative spins out in funny and surprising ways I won't spoil.

This is that but again and more, I guess, and possibly different. Ultra Deluxe is being made by Crows Crows Crows, the team founded by one-half of the original Stanley Parable development team, William Pugh. Crows³ have also made games like Accounting+ and the free (and excellent) Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger, and the Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist.

The remake was originally announced back in 2018 with a 2019 release date, so it has had a few delays since. That it's now apparently so nearly done means it has a new Steam page on which you can wishlist it.

If you've played the original and want to remember why it was great, check out Pip's interview with Pugh and fellow creator Davey Wreden about the game's impossible architecture.